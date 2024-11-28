“I Could Beat Kevin Durant”: IShowSpeed Claims He Can Take Down Suns Star in 1-vs-1 but with a Caveat

Popular live streamer IShowSpeed recently sat down with Shannon Sharpe for a conversation on Club Shay Shay. The podcast started with the two talking about how Speed almost defeated Olympic Gold Medalist sprinter, Noah Lyles, in a 100m dash.

Midway through the episode, Unc asked Speed if he could beat Kevin Durant in a one-on-one basketball game.

The reason why Speed was asked this question is because he has shown the physical talents of an athlete on several occasions and he recently met KD as well. Speed was humble enough to acknowledge that in their first meeting, they played a game of HORSE, where he was beaten by the NBA superstar.

However, if another opportunity comes up where he gets to play KD one-on-one, the 19-year-old is confident that he can beat him. He said, “Listen, I could beat KD if it’s a full-court 1v1 because of my speed. But half court, yeah he got it, but if it’s a full court 1v1 and I’m running, yeah, he won’t.”

Speed believes that he will be able to beat KD using his pace.

A full-court matchup between 5’9 Speed and 6’11 KD would be an internet blockbuster, but it’s highly unlikely that KD would indulge in the proposal. In all fairness, Speed was also baited into making the tall claim.

Sharpe reminded Speed that he has the athleticism to take on KD “So why not? Say you’d beat KD. Say it.”

Speed also claimed that he’d comfortably beat NFL prospects at the Combine. The YouTuber wants to do so to prove a point. He said, “When I know I’m faster than somebody and people are like, ‘Oh my God they [draft prospects] are so fast!’ I’m like, no. They’re not fast.”

Whether he’ll take this seriously or not we’ll know in time, but for now, we have him losing to KD on record.

Kevin Durant beat IShowSpeed

The two first linked up during a podcast with Logan Paul. Both Speed and KD are signed to Paul’s company PRIME. At the location of the shoot, KD and Speed played a game of HORSE as mentioned earlier. Needless to say, the star streamer was no match for the NBA veteran.

From easy layups and free throws to long-range shots, KD comfortably beat Speed. The latter tried every trick in his bag to take KD’s mind off the game, even talking trash to the superstar, but nothing worked. Throughout the game, KD was seen shaking his head in disappointment over Speed’s lack of coordination.