Worth $7.2 Million, Bronny James Refuses To Wear Adidas At McDonald’s All American Practice Due To Nike NIL Deal

Bronny James has cemented himself as one of the top players at the high school level in the United States. It’s been a steady ascent into stardom for LeBron James’ eldest son. He’s hovered around the 30-60 range in terms of ranking but he’s recently been ranked as the number 9 senior of his Class of 2023.

Having officially become a 5-star recruit for his respective class of seniors, James is receiving more attention than ever before. Him carrying the ‘James’ family name coupled with his on-court brilliance has led to a bevy of NIL (name, image, likeness) deals coming his way.

The most prominent and perhaps the most important of all of the deals that he’s signed thus far is his contract with Nike. As they did with his father 20 years ago at the age of 18, Nike has signed Bronny to their roster of young athletes.

Bronny James sports Nike at the McDonald’s All-American practice

Bronny James has been selected to the McDonald’s All-American roster and ahead of their game, they conducted practice to help the young talents familiarize themselves with one another. The McDonald’s All-American Game is sponsored by Adidas and so it is fitting that the players at the game wear Adidas merchandise.

Two players did not follow suit and would not be allowed to due to contractual disputes. Bronny is signed to Nike and so besides the McDs jersey, he would not be allowed to sport Adidas on his own gear. DJ Wagner is another player who has an NIL deal with Nike and so he has also been seen wearing Nikes over Adidas at the practice.

Everyone at the McDonald’s All-American Game practices are wearing Adidas shoes, except for Bronny James and DJ Wagner👀 The two 5-star guards have multi-year NIL deals with Nike. https://t.co/raviEHImFl pic.twitter.com/fZXASAvE9R — On3 NIL (@On3NIL) March 26, 2023

In a recent valuation of high school athletes and their worths, Bronny James came out on top by more than just a mile. His worth given his litany of NIL deal came up to $7.2 million. In second place was Arch Manning who was worth just shy of $4 million.

LeBron James Jr’s endorsement deals range from Beats by Dre headphones to PSD Underwear. He’s also become a part of FaZe Clan due to his love for gaming, taking on the moniker of ‘FaZe Bronny’.

