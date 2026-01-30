“I Don’t Know the Answer”: Doc Rivers Feels Helpless Dealing With Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors

The Milwaukee Bucks are already in quite the rut with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the team. Now, considering that he may be on his way out, there’s no telling what the Milwaukee franchise will go through in the ensuing months. No one is more worried than head coach Doc Rivers, who is clearly tired of dealing with constant rumors about the Greek Freak leaving Wisconsin.

As the man in charge of the team’s performance, Rivers is asked about Giannis’ situation almost every time he speaks to the press. The problem, however, lies in the fact that the former NBA champion simply does not know what to say.

Earlier this week, Shams Charania revealed that the Bucks were listening to offers for Giannis, who could move to a new home either by February 6, the trade deadline, or before the start of the 2026–27 season. Every single player on the Bucks roster saw that report. As a result, Rivers was recently asked how he is helping his players deal with the uncertainty.

“I don’t know the answer,” Rivers said, as per NBA insider Rachel Nichols. “I’ve never known that answer. It’s so much tougher now than when we played. You’d have to go buy the paper to read the paper.”

Rivers also reportedly noted that the rumors were “omnipresent.” They have become too big for the team to simply ignore. Giannis appears to be well and truly on his way out, and the Bucks now have to find a way to accept that reality without letting it affect their day-to-day work.

The Bucks and fans alike have been dealing with ‘Will Giannis ask out of Milwaukee’ rumors for years now. The proverbial horse has been beaten to a pulp at this point so the fact that this story might actually get an ending is quite fascinating to watch unfold.

Where Giannis will go remains a mystery, although it is widely believed that he is headed to a big-market team. The New York Knicks or the Golden State Warriors appear to be possible destinations, and Giannis’ arrival at either franchise could alter the course of NBA history.

Meanwhile, the Bucks continue to languish near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. They currently sit 12th with an 18–27 record as Giannis recovers from a calf strain. Have we seen the last of Antetokounmpo in a Bucks uniform? That question should be answered in the coming weeks.