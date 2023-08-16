“I Produce a Movie, I’m Getting Anthony Edwards!”: Stephen A. Smith Cites Hustle’s Success for Extending Offer to Timberwolves’ Star

It’s nothing new for NBA players to star in blockbuster movies. Michael Jordan paved the way for NBA stars to realize their Hollywood dream and make a ton of money in the process with the massive success of Space Jam(1996). Shaquille O’Neal’s Los Angeles stint saw him dive deep into the film industry as well, with movies like Kazaam(1996) featuring him as the lead actor. Since then, Shaq’s friendship with Hollywood star Adam Sandler has fetched him cameos in several popular movies, like Hubie Halloween and Blended. However, the role of another NBA star, Anthony Edwards, in Adam Sandler’s 2022 movie Hustle prompted Stephen A. Smith to consider the Minnesota Timberwolves star for a future opportunity.

Adam Sandler’s love for basketball is well-known among NBA fans. Sandler has often appeared on basketball programs, like NBA on TNT, to promote his films. He could often be found in the gym as well, playing pick-up games with NBA stars, celebrities, and your average everyday hooper alike. Sandler starred in the Netflix movie Hustle last year, which tells the story of an up-and-coming hooper and has basketball as its central theme. It also featured many prominent NBA stars, like Anthony Edwards and Boban Marjanovic, to give the whole thing a realistic touch.

Stephen A. Smith wants to cast Anthony Edwards in his movie

During his recent appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, Stephen A. Smith revealed how he is recognized in public for his acting roles more than he is for his stint with ESPN. The veteran analyst has contributed in several productions, but is mostly known in Showbiz for playing the character Brick in General Hospital.

Smith revealed that he loves it when old people approach him in public for his exploits in acting. While talking about the NBA community’s involvement in Beverley Hills, the 55-year-old also brought up Anthony Edwards’ brilliant performance in the movie Hustle. The ESPN analyst even promised Ant a role if he decides to produce a movie in the future.

“I saw Anthony Edwards [in Hustle]. Let me tell you something, I produce a movie, especially with a sports figure, I’m getting Anthony Edwards. That brother did a phenomenal job. He was unbelievable,” Smith told Paul George. “He was natural,” George agreed.

In the movie, Edwards plays the character of top prospect Kermit Wilts, who acts as a kind of an antagonist to Bo Cruz, the protagonist in the film. Cruz’s character is played by Spanish hooper Juancho Hernangomez.

Ant received praise from Adam Sandler for his performance

Anthony Edwards has been one of the most lively and entertaining players in the league since Draft day. Therefore, his brilliant showing in the movie was somewhat expected.

However, the 22-year-old star exceeded all expectations with a brilliant showing. “I’m fascinated by him[Edwards]. And he’s like a really good actor,” Sandler said in an interview with Zone Coverage. “I mean, c’mon, yeah. He’s one pure funny guy.”

Ant has been winning in the basketball court as well. Earlier this year, he earned his first All-Star nomination in the NBA.