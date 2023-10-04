“I Would Pick Giannis Antetokounmpo!”: Following Damian Lillard’s $213 Million Move, 9-Month-Old Response to ‘Championship Partner’ Resurfaces

The Milwaukee Bucks brand new guard Damian Lillard has arrived with a remaining four-year deal that will see him earn $213 million. The biggest positive about this deal is the fact that the three-point shooting specialist will be teaming up with Giannis Antetokounmpo. This has significantly increased Lillard’s chances of finally winning a championship. However, ironically, nine months ago, in an interview with GQ, the former Trailblazer star named the Greek Freak as the player he would pick to help him win a chip.

The Bucks’ ingenious trade for Dame allows them to kill two birds with one stone. Not only did they get one of the top point guards in the NBA, but they also managed to keep Giannis happy. Over the last few months, rumors were swirling over Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee. He refused to sign an extension, as he wanted to know whether both he and the Bucks were on the same page. Fortunately, with the acquisition of Lillard, Giannis knows that the organization, like him, is focused on winning championships.

Damian Lillard once claimed that Giannis Antetokounmpo would be the player he would pick to help him win a ring

Nine months ago, Damian Lillard appeared in a video for GQ. Participating in one of their ‘Actually Me’ videos, Dame answered a series of different questions from fans online. One of these questions was pretty straightforward. Which player would the then-Portland Trailblazers star pick to help him win an NBA Championship?

At the time, Dame had a host of players to choose from. The likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, and Jimmy Butler, come to mind. However, in a twist of fate, the seven-time All-Star named one, and only one player. The Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

An interesting choice from Dame D.O.L.L.A., especially considering how things turned out. After all, you fast forward to today, and the point guard is on the Milwaukee Bucks, where he is preparing to team up with Giannis for the 2023-24 season.

“I would pick Giannis!”

The world of sports certainly is a funny place. Who would have guessed that nine months after making such a claim, Dame would find himself teamed up with the very player he named. Now, only time will tell if Giannis can help him win his first ring. And, Giannis seems confident about Dame, going by former’s statement which got Shaq surprised too.

Even Shaquille O’Neal marveled at the predictive abilities of Giannis

Very similar to how Damian Lillard name-dropped Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Greek Freak also made a coincidental decision a few months back. During the All-Star break, Giannis captained one of the All-Star teams. And, with his first pick, he chose none other than Dame Time, claiming his clutch gene would prove integral.

Fast forward to today, and the video of Giannis explaining his pick has resurfaced. Almost everyone has seen it, even NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal who is now marveling at the 2021 NBA Champion’s predictive abilities.

The coincidences, superstitions, and psychic abilities aside, both Dame and Giannis are focused on one thing. That is winning championships. In fact, Antetokounmpo messaged Lillard following the trade announcement talking about going out there and getting a ring. And, with the likes of Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez on the roster, securing the 2024 NBA crown is a huge possibility.