"Jayson Tatum had to put Deuce to sleep!": When Ja Morant tried and failed getting in Celtics' star's head

Jayson Tatum is quickly becoming one of the best players in NBA history. The forward, drafted by the Boston Celtics, had already had a heck of a career so far, despite being just 24 years old.

Emulating his hero Kobe Bryant, Tatum has developed a strong mentality. A mentality that is focused on only two things.

The first is winning a championship. And the second, according to Ja Morant, is going home every night and putting his son Deuce to bed.

Ja Morant’s mind games did not get through to Jayson Tatum, who wanted to go home and put Deuce to bed

Jayson Tatum is without a doubt the catalyst behind the Boston Celtics’ recent success. The former Duke Blue Devil is the heart and soul of the Eastern Conference Champions.

That is why Ja Morant tried to get into Tatum’s head when the Grizzlies met the Celtics back in November. He tried talking some trash to him, but it had little to no effect, as JT finished the match with 39 points.

Why didn’t it work? Because Jayson was focused on winning the game so he could go home and put his son Deuce to sleep.

“I was trying to talk him to miss a free throw. You know, late. He told me, he gotta make it back home to put Deuce to sleep. That was pretty much it.”

Ja tried getting into Tatum’s head last night… didn’t go so well 😂 pic.twitter.com/FRzLdQFLGs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 8, 2022

Unfortunately, Ja failed as Boston came away 109-106 winners in a match that came down to the wire.

Tatum is doing everything he can to get back to the NBA Finals

Last season ended in disappointment for Jayson Tatum. The Boston Celtics fell short in the NBA Finals, losing to the Warriors. But, rather than sitting and moping, Taum is doing everything he can to get back there. This includes going on a strict diet that has forced him to stop eating Popeye’s.

Given what a fan he is, it sure must be difficult. Nevertheless, it will not matter if he gets the chance to fight for an NBA Championship once again.

