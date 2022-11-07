Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight vs Jazz? Lakers Release Availability Update on 6′ Ft 10″ Star PF

Nov 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) celebrates against the Utah Jazz in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis has been cursed by injury for the majority of his career. Last season, he played less than 50% of games for the LA Lakers in what was one of their worst seasons of the decade. The team could not even qualify for playoffs and AD’s injury played an essential role in that outcome. This season seems a little different until now. Davis has missed only one game till today and is expected to play again on Monday.

Anthony Davis is reportedly fit. There is no information on any injury sustained by him. Therefore, it is safe to assume that the player will be deemed fit to appear against the Utah Jazz.

CBS has also not listed Davis amongst the Lakers’ injured players. This confirms his potential appearance against Utah in the upcoming game.

Also read: Shaquille O’Neal’s Multi-millionaire Son, Myles B O’Neal Tries Choking the 7 Footer With Cheetos In a Prank

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers will hope for a win

The Los Angeles Lakers are now 2-7 this season. With their latest loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James and Co. are again on a losing streak.

Their next opponents Utah Jazz have proven themselves to be a formidable force. Since Rudy Gibert and Donovan Mitchell left the team, Utah was expected to tank. Instead, they hold a record of 7-3. While it may be awfully early to make any predictions for the season, this is highly promising from the Jazz team.

Anthony Davis on needing to demand the ball more offensively:https://t.co/Rz1mYcfONj pic.twitter.com/TnGnPeNngp — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) November 6, 2022

Anthony Davis will be a crucial player for the team on Monday. The 3-time block champion is the only legitimate rim protection the Lakers have. The Lakers will crumble far more easily without his size, scoring, and defense.

Also read: 7-foot Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Falls to the Ground While Attempting Acrobatic High Jump in a Movie Theatre