Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Sacramento Kings? Bucks Release Injury Update For 2x MVP

Mar 5, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) stands on the court against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the Bucks’ last three games where his team surprisingly played well enough to see off the Magic, held down the Nets, and almost got it done against the Warriors.

Now they have the challenge of facing one of the best teams in the West in Sacramento Kings as the top-3 race in the East gets tougher on gameday. Will their leader be available to see the Bucks through this one or he would need a game more to come back from his wrist injury?

Also read: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Unique Brand of “Drama Free” Leadership is Milwaukee’s Glue, Says Bobby Portis

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs the Kings?

As the Kings welcome the Bucks amidst a great form where De’Aaron Foxx and Co have gone 8-1, not letting most teams anywhere near them, the 2021 champs do not have too great news regarding their 2x MVP.

Antetokounmpo is questionable for tonight’s game and would be a game-time decision against the 40-26 team.

Just arrived in Sacramento. The Bucks submitted an injury report earlier this afternoon for Monday’s game against the Kings. Questionable:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right hand soreness) Probable:

Wesley Matthews (right calf strain) — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) March 12, 2023

If he doesn’t play it will be a tough one for the Milwaukee team. Even still, the Kings must not take them lightly because they have held their own quite well even without Giannis.

Also read: NBA Analyst Opines Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Block on Ayton in 2021 NBA Finals Was Greatest Block After LeBron Blocking Iguodala

Giannis’ season in numbers and the Bucks without him

The Greek Freak is averaging a career-high 31.2 points, while also grabbing 11.9 boards, and 5.5 assists per game helping his team win 39 games in the season. In the 15 games he has missed in the season, they are 9-6, all of which has them at 48-19 for the season and at the #1 spot in the East.

Without Khris Middleton’s consistent presence, as surprising as it might be this team has shown its solidity, keeping a winning record even in the absence of their leader. That should make people wonder, how tough will they be to beat in a 7-game series.

Also read: Kendrick Perkins Hypocrisy Exposed: Despite Blasting Nikola Jokic For ‘Statpadding’, Perk Defends Giannis Antetokounmpo For The Same