“Biggest A**hole Move I’ve Ever Seen!”: Kevin Hart Calls Out Jayson Tatum 4 Months After 51-Point Game 7 Performance to Knock Sixers Out

Jayson Tatum is one of the biggest stars in the NBA at the moment. He recently had a big-time interview with superstar comedian, Kevin Hart, on his show, ‘Cold As Balls’. Immersed in the ice-cold water, the two talked about a variety of different topics, including kids, movies, and of course, basketball. However, Hart had a bone to pick with Tatum, and it specifically had to do with the interview he delivered after knocking out the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Semi-Final.

The Sixers faced off against Tatum’s Boston Celtics in the second round of the Playoffs. Up 3-2, many believed that Joel Embiid and co. were a shoo-in for the Conference Finals. However, the Cs had other plans, as they proceeded to come back from a one-game deficit to steal the series in seven games. Following Game 7, JT made a speech where he mentioned Kevin Hart, and how he hoped they could still be friends.

Kevin Hart is still mad at Jayson Tatum for knocking out the 76ers in the 2023 Playoffs

In Game 7 of the 2023 Eastern Conference match-up between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers, Jayson Tatum made history. Scoring 51 points, the Celtics star broke the record Stephen Curry had set a few weeks earlier against the Sacramento Kings. It was a huge game for JT, and one that sent the 76ers crashing out of the Playoffs.

Following the game, Tatum gave Kevin Hart, a die-hard Sixers fan, a shout-out. He apologized for beating the comedian’s team, and kindly requested him to continue answering his phone calls. In response, Hart accepted defeat graciously and even congratulated the four-time All-Star on his success.

However, four months later, and Hart seems to have faked it all. Calling out Tatum on Cold As Balls, he blasted the 25-year-old forward for pulling off the “biggest a**hole move” by shouting him out on live television. Additionally, he also revealed that despite JT’s requests, he has not picked up his calls nor does he plan to anytime soon.

“I’ve not picked up your call since and I’m not going to. I think that was the biggest a**hole move I’ve ever seen in my life! I wouldn’t have done it to you!”

At the end of the day, it’s clear to see that K-Hart is just joking around with Tatum. While he may have seemed cold on set, the reality of the situation is likely far different. Hart is not one to hold a grudge. And in all likelihood, he is still picking up the NBA star’s calls.

Tatum trolled Kevin Hart by presenting him with his son’s jersey

Prior to their discussion about the “a**hole move”, Jayson Tatum actually brought a gift for Kevin Hart. Trolling the comedian, JT presented him with his son’s Boston Celtics jersey. With the N0.2 plastered to the front and the back, and Deuce spelled out, Hart was hesitant about wearing it.

Still, being the good sport that he is, he put it on. And to everyone’s surprise, it was a perfect fit, something that definitely won’t be sitting well with K-Hart.

Nevertheless, Hart wore it from start to finish. It was a hilarious start to what was an incredible conversation between the two. One that had many rolling around the floor in laughter.