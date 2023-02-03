Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Spurs? 76ers’ Starting Lineup Will Likely Feature 7ft All-Star

Joel Embiid is having an MVP-caliber season. However, for a man his size, even to sustain match fitness is a tough task in itself. However, Embiid takes it to the next step. And though he doesn’t play even 70 games a season, Embiid makes up for it with his dominance on the court.

This season, the 7ft Sixer has evolved into an even better offensive threat. Obviously, such an output demands an excruciating toll on the body. He is currently facing soreness in his left foot because of which he has been marked as questionable for the upcoming game.

That being said, Embiid and the coaches know the All-Star break is merely a few weeks away. Doc Rivers would like to add to his winning record before players head to Utah. Fortunately, Joel’s condition is not too dire.

Joel Embiid makes the Philadelphia 76ers a legitimate threat to opponents

Embiid is an unstoppable beast. To be fair, there aren’t many 7ft tall athletes who can move the way Embiid does. The Sixers star has the offensive versatility of a seasoned small forward and the size of a center.

This means, usually, anyone on Joel Embiid guarding duty is an awful match. There are just a handful of players in the entire league who can confidently handle him.

With their next match against the Spurs, Embiid’s presence will likely prove fatal. Even in his last game against San Antonio, Joel Embiid dropped 40 points. Well, it would be hard to expect any other result when Jakob Poeltl is marking the 5-time All-Star.

Moreover, with Harden’s addition, there is a constant threat of slashing and easy dimes. The Spurs will be chasing Philadelphia the entire team unless they can find a way to guard Embiid and Harden.

Philadelphia 76ers’ expected Lineup against the Spurs

Rivers will most likely start his usual 5. Joel Embiid will start as the team’s center while Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker start as the forwards. Meanwhile, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey will start as the team’s guards. This will give them ample agility and advantageous height over their opponents.

