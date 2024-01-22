Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight Against The Timberwolves? Availability Update on Hornets Guard Amidst Injury Riddled Season

Feb 27, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) controls the ball as he falls down during play during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets finished their two-game homestand with a tough loss against the Philadelphia 76ers. Before the Hornets can return to Charlotte for a four-game homestand, the team must face the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Detroit Pistons on the road. Going up against the Anthony Edwards-led Wolves, fans will hope that LaMelo Ball is available to take on the floor.

Fans can expect the Charlotte Hornets to be shorthanded tonight as five players have been added to the injury report. While Amari Bailey, Gordon Hayward, and Mark Williams will be out, joining Mick Richards, LaMelo Ball is added to the dreadful list as “questionable”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HornetsPR/status/1749205233106829731?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Ball suffered a right ankle sprain during the November 26th clash against the Orlando Magic. As a result, the 2021 Rookie of the Year was sidelined for seven weeks.

Melo made his highly-anticipated return on 12th January. Since then, the guard suited up for four straight games, before missing the latest Hornets-76ers fixture.

The Charlotte Hornets have struggled without LaMelo Ball on the lineup

LaMelo Ball has missed out on 21 games. The team has failed to sustain a winning record in their star’s absence, going 3-18 in this span. Going up against the #1 team of the Western Conference, Melo’s absence will have a detrimental impact on the Hornets.

When healthy, LaMelo has put up some great performances. While averaging a career-high of 25.1 points per game, the 6ft 7” youngster has also been lodging 5.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Meloleague/status/1748546994740617297?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As for the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team is sitting at the top-most position of the Western Conference standings. Having won four out of their last five games, Chris Finch’s boys are in great form. Additionally, the team will witness all of their key players taking on the floor, with only Jaylen Clark expected to sit out.

The North Carolina side has been having an awful campaign, with a 9-31 record. Currently sitting 13th in the East, eight games behind the #10 Atlanta Hawks, clinching a playoff spot might be a near-impossible task for the Hornets.