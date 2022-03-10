Is Otto Porter Jr playing tonight vs the Denver Nuggets? Warriors’ issue availability report for tonight’s matchup against Nikola Jokic and co

Warriors’ Otto Porter Jr would remain OUT tonight against the Denver Nuggets, is out due to non-COVID illness

The Golden State Warriors are headed back to Denver. Playing their second game there this week, the Warriors would look to avoid a sweep against Denver in the season series. In the previous three matchups this season, the Nuggets have proven to be a little too much for the Warriors.

Having just snapped out of their 5-game losing streak, the Warriors would not like to get red in their columns yet again. Tonight, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and co would like to give the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic a run for his money. However, that may not be easy though. The Warriors already don’t have Draymond Green and James Wiseman. Further, Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala are also ruled out for the game tonight. To add more to their troubles, they would have to play tonight without Otto Porter Jr as well.

Otto Porter Jr would NOT play tonight against the Denver Nuggets

During the offseason, Bob Myers made a bunch of impressive moves. One of them was to sign Otto Porter Jr on a minimum deal. After having played with 3 different franchises so far, it seems like Porter Jr found a home in the Bay. So far, he has been shooting 38% from the deep and can play as a backup big. So far, Porter Jr has been proving to be a good pick.

Since after the game against the Lakers, Otto Porter Jr fell sick. Since then, he hasn’t played the last two Warriors’ games, and would not suit up tonight as well against the Nuggets.

Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala remain out tomorrow in Denver. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 10, 2022

In his absence, Nemanja Bjelica would have to take on additional minutes as the backup big.

The Warriors would hope they get Porter Jr back before the matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.