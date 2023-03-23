Is Paul George Playing Tonight vs Thunder? Clippers Release Knee Injury Update for 8x All-Star

Mar 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) reacts after suffering an injury against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers suffered a brutal blow the other night. While hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Clippers were looking to make a push for the 4th seed. However, things took a turn for the worse when Paul George suffered a freak injury.

Here’s the play where Paul George suffered what appears to be a leg injury. pic.twitter.com/k0JbXyrXvn — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 22, 2023

George was helped to the locker room and did not return to the game. This, in turn, resulted in the Clippers losing the contest 101-100.

While it may seem like just a loss, but the impact it had was huge. Not only were the Clippers eyeing the 4th seed, but they were also trying to create separation from the 6th-seeded Warriors. Now, they’re just half a game ahead of the defending champions.

As they host the Thunder again tonight, fans wonder whether Paul George will suit up.

Paul George is OUT for tonight’s contest

The previous encounter against the Thunder wasn’t any good for the Clippers. First, Kawhi Leonard picked up the 4th technical of his entire NBA career, and Terance Mann got ejected on the same play. Then, Paul George gets injured.

Now, after reviewing his injury and getting tests done, it was announced that George will be out for two to three weeks.

ESPN Sources: After imaging today, Clippers star Paul George has a sprained right knee and will be re-evaluated in 2-to-3 weeks. pic.twitter.com/jgYytDarfs — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 22, 2023

This means that he will miss the contest tonight, and, potentially, the start of the playoffs as well. The Clippers will have to hold on without him, but in this surging west, that is going to be a tough task.