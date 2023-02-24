HomeSearch

Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Rockets? Warriors Release Injury Report for 2022 NBA Finals MVP 

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 24/02/2023

Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Rockets? Warriors Release Injury Report for 2022 NBA Finals MVP 

Feb 17, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry watches the game between the Stanford Cardinal and the USC Trojans during the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry has been absent from the Golden State Warriors for a while and now concerns are starting to mount. The Warriors just lost a game against the Los Angeles Lakers last night and ahead of their back-to-back vs the Houston Rockets, fans want to know if Curry will feature.

The 2022 NBA champions are sitting not-so-pretty in 10th place and without their talismanic guard, there is a lot of doubt about whether they will make it to the NBA Playoffs.

Steph suffered a leg issue and his return has been extended.

Also read: “Never Talked About Bronny James”: Stephen A Smith Concerned For LeBron James’ son Following ESPN’s Mock Draft

Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs the Houston Rockets? Golden State Warriors Release Injury Report for 2022 NBA Finals MVP

As per the latest injury reports, Stephen Curry will not feature in the game vs the Houston Rockets.  With the game being a second in a back-to-back night, a lot of other players are out too.

Gary Payton is still recovering and Andrew Wiggins is out due to personal reasons. But the main concern is with Steph. The Warriors’ point guard.

The Warriors are set to evaluate him in a week’s time and as per the latest, he is moving forward well.

Also read: “Stephen Curry has Now Replaced LeBron James”: Skip Bayless Blames Lakers Superstar Over Lowest All-Star Game Ratings in History

Stephen Curry’s stats in the 2022-23 season

Stephen Curry’s form before the injury was just ferocious. The Warriors point guard was averaging 29.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game.

The Bay Area faithful will hope that he comes back with the same fire in his belly. And that he hasn’t lost a spring in his step.

Also read: “I love Jarred Vanderbilt”: 3x NBA Champ James Worthy Believes New Players will Help LeBron James and Anthony Davis

 

About the author
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. His interest in NBA started with the ascendancy of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2016-17 season. Since then, Jeet has managed to coalesce his knowledge of the game and his writing to create pieces that are reflective of the current state of the league. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Read more from Jeet Pukhrambam