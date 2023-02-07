Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs Hawks? Pelicans Release Injury Report for 2023 All-Star Game Starter

Feb 4, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts to a play against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Williamson has been out for a while missing more than 25 games this season. That’s almost half the number of games played and concerns are rising.

New Orleans Pelicans’ star power forward has been a shining beacon for them. And his absence is very evident. The Pelicans were once the 1st seed and now are sitting in a lowly 9th place.

Before the matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, the Pelicans faithful want to know how long before he returns from injury.

Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs the Atlanta Hawks? New Orleans Pelicans Release Injury Report ahead of 2 game homestand

Zion Williamson is listed as out as per the latest injury report. The hamstring issue has taken up quite a lot of precious time for the 2x all-star.

He had just recovered from being out for the whole year and came back with a menacing force. However, things are not that bleak for NOLA, just yet.

Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas have been upgraded to probable for tomorrow’s game.#Pelicans | @MorrisBartLLC https://t.co/IbzBiD9y9p — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 6, 2023

As per the latest, Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas have been upgraded to probable. It will be a welcome sight for NOLA as they have a 2-game winning streak. The timeline of Zion’s return is still unclear.

Zion’s incredible stats in the 2022-23 NBA Season

Being selected to the 2023 NBA All-Star game as a starter, Zion Williamson was nothing short of sensational. Averaging 27 points, 7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists, he led New Orleans to the first seed.

Before he pulled his right hamstring, NOLA was on pace to be one of the deadliest teams in the league. The ferocity and sheer offensive advantage that Zion brings to the team is simply unmatched.

