Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs Hornets? Pelicans Release Injury Update for 284 LB Star Forward

Mar 8, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) looks at Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) on a time out at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Things have been going from bad to worse for the New Orleans Pelicans. While the other teams in the Western Conference have been making a push to clinch a playoff spot, Willie Green’s boys have only gone 5-5 in March. Playing without the likes of Zion Williamson, the Louisiana-based franchise have fallen down to the 12th seed in the standings.

Ever since the former Duke Blue Devil went down with a hamstring injury in the first week of January, Williamson has been on the sidelines. In these 35 games, the Pels have merely recorded 12 victories.

As Brandon Ingram and co. prepare to face the Charlotte Hornets as their final home game before a 4-game road trip, fans will be wondering whether or not the 284-pound forward will suit up tonight.

Is Zion Williamson playing against the Charlotte Hornets?

After NOLA’s latest 119-84 win over the San Antonio Spurs, the franchise released a crucial injury update for the 6-foot-6 highflyer. Stating that their youngster would only be re-evaluated after 2 weeks, the franchise’s statement read:

Following a re-evaluation on his right hamstring strain, Zion Williamson has been cleared to return to on-court activities. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.