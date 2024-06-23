“It’s America’s League”: Luka Doncic Losing The Finals To The Celtics Has Former Warriors Champion Elated

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks had a tough road to the NBA Finals. After taking down some of the best teams in the Western Conference, the Mavs finally lost to the Boston Celtics in five games. As many celebrate Boston’s win while giving Dallas some credit, this former Golden State Warriors champion was more hyped over Doncic’s loss.

Nick Young joined his former teammate Gilbert Arenas’ podcast, Gil’s Arena. While on the show, Young celebrated the Boston Celtics winning an NBA title. However, Swaggy P was more elated that Doncic, a non-American did not go home with a championship.

“Let’s give it up for America. Because we won baby. America won baby. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown did it for America. They put Luka a**out. Oh my god. I got so tired of everybody talking about these foreigners and sh*t. America is here baby. It’s America’s league baby. It’s America’s league. I hope y’all see it. Tatum here. Motherf**king Brown.”

Celtics won the title for America 💀@GilsArenaShow pic.twitter.com/qbr9zM2bf8 — Underdog Fantasy (@UnderdogFantasy) June 22, 2024

Nick Young’s comments on Gil’s Arena indicated he was more happy over the fact that a non-American or a ‘foreigner’ did not win an NBA championship.

He did hype up Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum but was more ecstatic over the fact that it was a team led by Americans that won a ring.

Given that the NBA is an American league, the organization has always boasted of having the best players from around the globe. Apart from having players from different parts of the world, the league has also taken a step forward by hosting some preseason games overseas.

The NBA has always advocated having athletes from other countries come to play in the league and compete against the best of the best. However, Nick Young doesn’t seem to be completely on board with non-American players winning NBA titles.

But despite Young’s comments, the league has seen an increase in players coming in from overseas to play in the NBA. Moreover, an argument can be made that the top three or five players in the league were not born in the States.

Nikola Jokić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Luka Doncic were all the top-runners in this past year’s MVP race. If it weren’t for his injuries this season, Giannis Antetokounmpo would’ve been in the discussion as well.

So, regardless of how Nick Young feels about foreigners, they have been making waves in the league nonetheless.

Nick Young had it out for Nikola Jokić too

Nick Young has a history of going after non-American players being lauded over their accomplishments. He has often expressed his feelings toward players like Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo getting recognition over players who were born in the country.

Nick Young celebrated when Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets were knocked out of the playoffs. He wasn’t hyped that the Minnesota Timberwolves were advancing to the next round but was more ecstatic over Jokic being eliminated and dethroned.

The Americans are back baby the NBA is back abeing a American league — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) May 20, 2024

Young has been quite vocal about how he feels about non-American players taking over the league. But as much as Young dislikes that fact, it does not seem like talent from overseas is going to stop getting recognition in an American league anytime soon.