Jaylen Brown Provides Update on Jayson Tatum’s Achilles Recovery Amid ‘March Return’ Rumors

May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks to pass in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden | Credits- Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

When Jayson Tatum went down with a torn Achilles against the New York Knicks earlier this year, there were fears that he would miss the entirety of the 25-26 campaign. But recent videos showing the Celtics star working out on the hardcourt have sparked optimism. Jaylen Brown has now provided a much-needed update from within the camp.

A torn Achilles is not easy to recover from, and for many, including Tatum’s hero Kobe Bryant, it has proven to be career-altering. Proper recovery is essential, and rushing back too soon could lead to repeated setbacks that take a toll both mentally and physically. But one doesn’t have to worry about these problems when they’re “superhuman”.

Brown, who is expected to be the Celtics’ main man in Tatum’s absence, spoke about Tatum’s injury during his Twitch stream. He didn’t confirm rumors suggesting Tatum will be back in March, but he certainly added fuel to the fire.

Answering a fan’s question, Brown admitted, “I’ve never seen anyone recover so fast from an Achilles injury, from any injury to that level. JT be going crazy.”

These revelations mean that there’s every chance Tatum returns to NBA action before the end of the season, and provided how the Celtics play in his absence, he could be gearing up for a return at a very crucial stage.

Brown then lauded Tatum‘s drive and work ethic, labeling them as the main reasons why he’s looking so good just a few months after his injury. “I’m not surprised,” he continued, as his friend on stream went on to describe Tatum as “superhuman”.

Whether he manages to return in March remains to be seen. That said, it’s not just Brown who has shed light on Tatum’s incredible road to recovery till now.

Dr. Martin O’Malley, who operated on the 2024 champ’s Achilles, said in an interview, “I don’t think I’ve seen a person’s calf look as strong as his. At six or eight weeks, he was doing double heel rises. He worked his calf so hard that the side effect of loss of strength, I don’t think he’s going to have any.”

It’s all great news for Celtics fans, who can now cheer their team on to chase a playoff spot until Tatum returns and, hopefully for them, takes him ahead. But for the superstar himself, it’s been a long and difficult road so far, with a lot still left to be done.

Tatum on his career-altering injury

Without Tatum going down injured in Game 4 of the semifinals against New York earlier this year, many claimed the Celtics would have at least reached the Conference Finals. But such is life.

For Tatum, it meant a difficult path back to full fitness, which began just a few days after he went down clutching his feet at the Garden. Talking about the initial days after his surgery, Tatum said, per Sports Illustrated, “I was in a dark place.”

He even admitted to waking up in the middle of the night, contemplating quitting the sport altogether. Many athletes who have suffered serious long-term injuries can relate to that feeling. But Tatum, seeing the bigger picture, realized he just had to follow the process.

“I could see that there was a light at the end of this tunnel,” Tatum said. “And there’s just a bunch of days like that that kind of stack up with each other.”

Tatum’s return to the Celtics will be euphoric. Once he is back, he can put this chapter of his life behind him and focus on what’s next: winning another NBA championship.