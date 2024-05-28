Jayson Tatum Kendall Jenner: Has the Celtics Forward Ever Dated the Reality TV Star?

Back in 2023, social media was rife with rumors about Jayson Tatum and model Kendall Jenner secretly dating. However, it was a hoax perpetuated by Buttcrack Sports, a popular meme account that often posts fake news to troll gullible fans. The account posted a blurry picture of Jenner horseriding with her then-boyfriend, Latin pop sensation Bad Bunny.

The account claimed that the man on the horse was Tatum, catching a few fans off-guard.

Jayson Tatum and Kendall Jenner were seen on horseback together this morning 👀 pic.twitter.com/iiQkqYhlyk — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) April 4, 2023

Jenner and Tatum have never dated. According to Who’s Dated Who, the Celtics superstar has had three serious relationships over the last 10 years. He dated Toriah Lachell, a hairstylist from St. Louis, from 2014 to 2017 and the couple has a child, son Duece Tatum.

His second serious relationship was with Duke Volleyball star Samantha Amos, whom he began dating in 2018. The relationship reportedly lasted for a year. Since 2019, Tatum has been in a steady but quiet relationship with British singer-songwriter Ella Mai.

Rumors are swirling that the couple has a baby on the way, however, there’s no official confirmation from the artist or the basketball superstar. Tatum and Mai keeping their relationship private has contributed to fans buying into rumors of the Celtics star dating Jenner. However, he isn’t solely responsible for the faux post being believable.

Kendall Jenner’s history of dating basketball stars

Kendall Jenner is no stranger to dating NBA stars. She allegedly had a brief fling with Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson in 2016 when the guard was plying his trade in the league for the Los Angeles Lakers. Their entanglement didn’t last long and a year later, the model moved on to another LA-based basketball star, the Clippers forward Blake Griffin.

They dated for a year but his trade to the Detroit Pistons in 2018 led to them going their separate ways due to the proximity problems. It didn’t take long for Jenner to find love in the NBA’s talent pool. She was in a year-long relationship with then-Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons before they amicably called it quits.

Jenner’s longest and steadiest relationship in the past decade was with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker. The couple began dating in 2020 and made their relationship public on their first anniversary.

Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker celebrate 1-year anniversary with Instagram tributes. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/14XWuXpuZj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 13, 2021

After parting ways in 2022, they allegedly rekindled their relationship in February 2024, however, there’s no confirmation that they are back together. Jenner’s list of ex-boyfriends, who play or played in the NBA, is extensive, but Jayson Tatum is yet to feature on it.