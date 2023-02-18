Jayson Tatum Net Worth 2023: How Much Is Celtics Superstar Worth?

Jayson Tatum is one of the leading candidates for this year’s NBA MVP race. He has the potential to become one of the greatest players in Celtics history.

Tatum was drafted in 2017 by Danny Ainge after he traded down for the #3 pick. The Celtics got Tatum and an additional first-round pick from the Sixers as a result.

He made waves in his first season itself, setting a playoff record for most points by a rookie. The team made the Eastern Conference Finals, but lost 4-3 to LeBron James’ Cavs.

He made his first brush with true stardom in his third season. Tatum was voted an All-Star in 2020, and has since returned to the festivities every year.

The 24-year-old has an All-NBA First Team selection from last year in addition to a 2020 Third Team selection. He led the betting odds for much of this season and is currently a top-5 MVP candidate. He’s averaging a career-high in points per game (30.8).

Tatum led the Boston Celtics back to the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 seasons last year. They lost 4-2 to Steph Curry’s Warriors, but they currently have the best record in the NBA.

Jayson Tatum enters the All-Star break with an NBA-leading 1,685 points. He smashed Isaiah Thomas’ pre-All-Star franchise record of 1,583 points. pic.twitter.com/yoLpvXLJsO — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) February 16, 2023

Jayson Tatum net worth, earnings

Jayson Tatum signed a 4-year rookie contract scale deal with the Celtics after being drafted. He was compensated with $30 million over the length of his deal.

Tatum signed a 5-year max contract extension worth $163 million after being their best player during the 2019-20 NBA season and leading them back to the Conference Finals. This deal could’ve been worth over $25 million more had he secured an All-NBA selection in 2020-21.

He received $28.1 million as his salary in 2021-22, and is projected to earn $30.35 million this season. This brings his gross career earnings (pre-tax) to over $88 million through the 2022-23 season.

There is no reliable source for Tatum’s net worth as of today. However, various websites have pegged it to be around $25 million, which seems to be on the lower side for a superstar with his visibility (Tatum is one of the top-10 jersey sellers in the NBA).

However, given his youth and the fact that the Celtics are likely to be a good team in a big market for a long time, he should add wealth exponentially through the course of his remaining career.

Which brands does Tatum endorse?

Tatum was a Nike athlete for the first 2 years of his NBA career. He then signed with Jordan Brand in 2019; however, the terms of this deal are undisclosed. His first signature shoes – the Jordan JT1s – are scheduled to drop in April this year, in time for the playoffs.

First look at the Jordan JT1, Jayson Tatum’s signature shoes pic.twitter.com/dyNig0yFuN — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) January 12, 2023

Tatum endorses Gatorade, appearing in a commercial in October 2021. In addition, he is also sponsored by NBA 2K and Subway. His Subway commercial with Draymond Green is definitely worth the watch. Tatum also appeared in a Google Pixel commercial recently.

