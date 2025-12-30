JJ Redick Admits To Knee Injections At 41 While Reflecting On LeBron James’ Age

LeBron James has had an NBA career for the ages. Now in his 23rd season at age 40, James remains extremely dedicated to keeping his body healthy, and it has paid off. His head coach, JJ Redick, who is 41, recently compared their fitness levels in an interview.

James, who turns 41 years old on Tuesday, is not ignorant to his situation. He spoke about his declining physical capabilities and brought up his famous “Father Time” commercial he did when he was 20 years old. That said, The King remained confident. “I’m in a battle with him, and I would like to say I’m kicking his a** on the back nine,” joked the four-time NBA Champion.

Redick, meanwhile, understands the physical toll his superstar has to endure. The difference, however, is that the retired sharpshooter’s body is a far cry from LBJ’s. Speaking to the basketball media on the same press day, he admitted that it is remarkable what James is still able to do, especially considering the rough shape his own body is in.

“I’ve been calling him 41 now since I turned 41 in June,” Redick began. “Tomorrow is a day, but he’s 41 to me already. It is remarkable. I have trouble getting out of bed in the morning. I got to get an injection on my knee. My body is old and broken.

“It’s like that, ‘If you don’t use it, you lose it.’ Once I stopped using it, I lost it,” he added.

It is clear that Redick has nothing but the utmost respect for Bron, despite last week’s moments when it appeared the Purple and Gold coach was frustrated with the future Hall of Famer for disrupting the Lakers’ momentum. That, however, was merely a skewed perception shaped by a few rough nights. Los Angeles still holds the fourth seed in a highly competitive Western Conference and will continue to fight to maintain that position as the postseason approaches.

The bigger question is what happens when the playoffs arrive. Can this Lakers team really compete with the Thunder, Nuggets, Spurs, or even the Rockets? Is another first-round exit their ceiling? And if that is how it plays out, what does it mean for Bron?

There is still no indication that the league’s all-time leading scorer plans to retire anytime soon. But the light at the end of the tunnel has to be dimming. With ongoing talk of team disconnect and clear signs of a regressing LeBron, does the franchise make a move before the season ends? If last year’s trade deadline taught us anything, it is that no option is off the table, no matter how absurd it may sound.

For now, the Lakers exist in an uncomfortable yet fascinating in-between. LeBron no longer needs to dominate every night for his presence to shape outcomes, and that alone speaks to the rarity of what we are witnessing. Every win, every quote, every late-game burst feels like another page in a book nearing its final chapters. The post-LeBron NBA is coming, no matter how confident he remains in his battle with Father Time.