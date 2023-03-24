“Kawhi Leonard is Peaking at The Right Time”: The Klaw’s 2022-23 Season Shows Him at His Efficient Best

Kawhi Leonard is displaying glimpses of his Playoff performances at the ideal time as the two-time NBA champion aims to guide the Los Angles Clippers to their first-ever championship.

The former San Antonio Spurs star has modelled his game to subdue defences with his incredible output in the postseason. As well as be a proficient force on the defensive ends of the floor, making him an ideal asset to possess for any franchise come the playoffs.

The 31-year-old has had a history of being plagued by injuries in his four-year Clippers tenure so far. Rendering him unable to pilot the franchise to the laurels of acquiring a ring.

Leonard, nonetheless, has been a juggernaut in the playoffs throughout his career. His ability to endure the tough schedule and physical style of play has steered the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors to championships.

It so seems that his motor is made for this specific purpose. And the stats this season reflect that the Klaw is setting himself up for triumph at the right time.

Kawhi Leonard is peaking with efficient displays at the right time for the Clippers

Cometh the hour, cometh the hour. This idiom perfectly personifies Leonard. The two-time NBA Finals MVP has attained credibility for his deep post-season runs, despite having multiple subpar regular-season displays.

The five-time NBA All-Star is back to his efficient best, having had an abysmal inception to the season. He began the 2022/2023 season making just 10 of his 42 three-point attempts.

Now, as the stats indicate, Leonard has amassed five career games with 30 points while shooting 90% and above on field goals on true scoring.

Leonard had yet another stellar performance in the Clippers’ win over the Oklahoma City Thunder last night. He tallied 32 points, four steals, six rebounds and assists on the night. In addition, he procured the points while making 13 of his 15 field goal attempts.

Including burying three of four attempts from beyond the arc. An efficiency rate of 86.7% from the field, but 95.5% on true shooting. An exquisitely efficient and effective two-way player to say the least.

Kawhi Leonard now has 5 career games with at least 30 points on 90% True Shooting This game ties Kawhi’s career-high efficiency among all 30+ point games. TWO other games from this season are on the list: pic.twitter.com/5q3AxWrsRy — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) March 24, 2023

It just so happens that Leonard has five such games maintaining over 90% on true shooting. Two of them came during the 2016/2017 campaign, with the first unfolding in January of the year against the Los Angeles Lakers where he notched 31 points.

He shot 91.4% in that game. The second occurred against the Houston Rockets in May of the year as he stockpiled 34 points on 93.4% true shooting.

The astounding aspect is that the remaining three games transpired during his present campaign. Leonard obtained 95.5% with 33 points on true shooting against the Dallas Mavericks in January of 2023. He then tallied 33 points on 92.3% against the Warriors in February.

And the final performance comes last night against the OKC Thunder. A sublime display from one of the foremost postseason forces the NBA has come across.

Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers’ postseason aspirations

The Klaw will be essential to the Clippers’ title challenge. With Leonard at the forefront of their force, Russell Westbrook and Paul George will find it convenient to flank him. As all eyes will be focused on his offensive productivity and the restrictions he imposes on the defensive end.

Provided the American can maintain his efficiency for the remainder of the eight games, it will serve as momentum for him. Given that he has tuned his engine for this specific purpose throughout the campaign.

To summarise, if Leonard isn’t at his best, the Clippers can kiss their yearning for an NBA title goodbye.