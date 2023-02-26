“The biggest ‘f**k you’ to everybody”: Draymond Green Reveals the 4th Title’s Meaning for Stephen Curry and the Warriors

Jun 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23), guard Klay Thompson (11) and guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after beating the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to the start of the 2021-2022 campaign, the Golden State Warriors weren’t one of the contenders to win the 2022 NBA title. Stephen Curry did issue a warning after the conclusion of the 2020-2021 season, however, no analyst or basketball enthusiast took the San Francisco-based franchise seriously.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Draymond Green and co. finished the regular season with the 3rd best record in the West. Further, having defeated the Denver Nuggets, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the Dallas Mavericks, Steve Kerr’s boys made their 6th finals appearance since 2015.

Combing back from a 1-2 deficit, thanks to Curry’s heroics in the Warriors-Celtics series, Golden State lifted the 2022 Larry O’Brien Trophy.

“’F**k you’ to everybody”: Draymond Green

Back in 2017-2019, with the All-Star lineup of Curry, Green, Klay, and KD, a few championships were expected of them.

However, ever since Kevin Durant departed from the Bay Area, haters stopped thinking of the Warriors as a threat to the powerhouses. Of course, the Warriors did finish among the bottom-most teams in the following years.

Thus, proving the naysayers wrong gave the Golden State Warriors a sense of satisfaction.

Talking about what message winning a 4th title sent out to all the haters, Dray had an NSFW remark for the doubters: “F**k you.”

The former Defensive Player of the Year told Taylor Rooks in an interview:

“The fourth one was like the biggest f**k you. I’m not even sure if I can curse but that’s- I have no better way of explaining it. That was ‘F**k you’ to everybody.”

Can Stephen Curry & the GSW win the 2023 NBA title?

After beating all the odds to lift the 2022 championship, the Warriors were expected to be among the powerhouses entering the 2022-2023 season.

Much to everyone’s surprise, GSW is far from being the contenders that everyone thought of them to be. Struggling to be a .500 team, Steve Kerr’s boys are placed 7th in the West.

In the absence of Chef Curry, they have a 30-30 record, sitting merely 1.5 games ahead of the 11th-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

At the moment, the Warriors are competing to clinch a playoff spot. Winning a 5th title in 9 years might be a far-fetched thought for the Dub Nation.

