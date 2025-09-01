Klay Thompson Struggles While Naming Top-5 NBA Shooters Today

When talking about the best shooters in NBA history, plenty of names come to mind. Stephen Curry, of course, would top anyone’s list. But who else? There are too many to choose from. Klay Thompson, who also has a strong claim to an all-time spot, also struggled to pick players to round out his top five.

Curry was No. 1 for Thompson, and for obvious reasons. The Dallas Mavericks star’s “Splash Bro” has made history, changing the game of basketball with his relentless shooting from the perimeter. Curry holds the record for the most three-pointers in NBA history and is a well-rounded scorer on top of that, far from a slouch in the mid-range or at the rim.

Thompson didn’t take time before mentioning Steph, but had to think long and hard before naming the next four. There are a lot of stars out there who are great pure shooters, but ultimately, Thompson decided to name another former teammate as his next pick.

“Gotta go KD cuz he’s, I mean, he’s still a great shooter. One of the greatest scorers ever,” Thompson stated in a podcast with Lakers legend Michael Cooper, before adding himself to the list next. Both strong names, of course.

At the Warriors, between 2016 and 2019, the two of them, along with Curry, struck fear into the hearts of rivals with their shooting. In the 2017/18 season, when they won their second consecutive championship together, KD and Klay shot 49% from the field, while Curry shot 51%.

All three are still active in the NBA today, so they could very well be three of the five best shooters in the league. But who next? Thompson picked Devin Booker, someone with whom he’s had on-court squabbles in the past. “I like Devin Booker’s game a lot. I think he’s a great shooter. I gotta put Book up there.”

Booker is a different type of scorer than Klay or Curry. He has a career three-point percentage of 36%, but it’s the mid-range where he’s deadly. Many have even compared his play style to Kobe Bryant’s, which should automatically put him up there as one of the best.

As for player number five in Thompson’s list, that’s where the confusion really began. He couldn’t choose between Damian Lillard, Luka Doncic, and Kyrie Irving — all incredible scorers with very different playing styles.

“Luka’s up there, I mean, I’ve seen Luka do some stuff where it’s like, not a lot of guys can step back from 30 feet score all three levels,” Klay continued. After Cooper reminded him of Lillard, the former Warriors guard added, “Dame is great, Dame is up there. Even Kyrie, Kyrie can really shoot…”

It seemed as though Cooper eventually gave up on trying to get the fifth name out of Thompson, but the 35-year-old can hardly be blamed. There are simply too many players in the league to choose from, and even the likes of Trae Young — another prolific scorer — didn’t come up in the discussion. Perhaps spot number five is best left open to anyone with a legitimate claim.