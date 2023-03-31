“Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal Did it Last”: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Join Legendary Lakers Duo With Rare 30-Point Game Feat

Since guiding the Celtics to the NBA Finals in 2022, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown haven’t taken their foot off the pedal. In fact, they have carried their momentum into the season, guiding the Boston Celtics to the 2nd spot in the Eastern Conference.

Their blowout victory over the Milwaukee Bucks last night speaks volumes about their current season. Brown and Tatum both secured 30+ points each in the fixture.

Brown had 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists on 65% shooting (13/20). The latter on the other hand, recorded 40 points and eight rebounds while displaying an extremely efficient shooting night from beyond the arc.

Tatum made eight of his ten attempts from beyond the arc, enabling the Celtics to run riot against the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks. The Celts won by a ludicrous 41-point margin whilst holding the Bucks to less than 100 points.

The Celtics duo’ luster was on display throughout the fixture last night. They have been performing at this rate throughout the season. This has in turn helped the two secure their place in NBA history.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown record history

Their encounter against the Milwaukee Bucks last night wasn’t their only display of scoring proficiency this season. Given that the pair tallied 30 points each, one would assume this to be a rare occurrence.

To the dismay of the doubters of the dynamic of the Celtics stars, the pair have had 12 such exhibitions this year, where both athletes recorded 30 points. This places them in company with the duo of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have scored 30+ points each in 12 games this season. Kobe and Shaq were the last duo to accomplish the feat in 2002-03. (h/t @NBAHistory) pic.twitter.com/47soVM2mlu — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 31, 2023

They were the last pair of teammates to have 12 30-point games each in the 2002/2003 season. And to imagine that the Celtics’ front office considered disbanding their prolific scoring duo, just a year ago. Folly.

Some of the best displays of their 12-game performances include the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers. When the Pacers hosted the Celtics in February, Brown notched 30 points and 11 rebounds, while Tatum procured himself 31 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Their standout performances came against the Los Angeles Lakers in a contentious ending in late January of 2023. Tatum recorded a double-double with 30 points and 11 assists, while Brown, in contrast, obtained 37 points and nine rebounds.

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal’s 2002/2003 campaign

To put into perspective just how remarkable Tatum and Brown’s displays have been, the last pair of teammates to have attained this laurel was Shaq and Bryant two decades ago.

Some of the pair’s 30-point games came against the likes of the Portland Trailblazers, the Sacramento Kings, the Houston Rockets, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and even the talent-packed San Antonio Spurs.

Both men were outstanding during the decisive stretch of the season between March and May. Which is where they tallied five such games against the aforementioned teams.

The Black Mamba had a nine-game stretch during the very same campaign where he secured 40 points consecutively.