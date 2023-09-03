“Last 8 Valentine’s Days at All-Star Weekends!”: Ayesha Curry ‘Hilariously Exposed’ Stephen Curry’s ‘Romantic Plans’ Weeks Before ‘Scandalous’ Red Table Talk

In February 2019, Ayesha Curry sat down for an interview on TODAY. Here, she promoted her lifestyle website, Homemade, a platform where users can share their tips on home cooking, gardening, and much more. However, while she was going into the nitty-gritty details of her new site, she hilariously exposed her husband, Stephen Curry, and his “romantic” Valentine’s Day plans. All, just weeks before her scandalous appearance on Red Table Talk.

Red Table Talk was a Facebook show hosted by Jada Pinkett-Smith. The actress, who has been in a few scandals herself had Ayesha and her mother-in-law Sonya on the show. They talked about a variety of different topics, one of which revolved around her husband. Ayesha spoke about her insecurities and how she felt it would be nice to get some male attention, similar to how her husband is ogled by other women around him. This obviously did not sit well with the internet, who reprimanded her online.

Ayesha Curry once exposed Stephen Curry for his hilariously “romantic” Valentine’s Day plans

Ayesha Curry has become one of the most tantalizing figures in the media. The wife of Stephen Wardell Curry, Ayesha is quite the celebrity, much like her husband. In addition to being a loving wife, Ayesha is also a mother and an entrepreneur who has found a lot of success on her own.

In 2019, she appeared on TODAY, where she sat down for an interview. Speaking about how she balances her life as both a mother and an entrepreneur, she joined the show to promote her then-new website Homemade. But, in the process she gave viewers at home so much more, revealing a hilarious secret of Steph’s.

It being the month of February, Valentine’s Day was around the corner. And, according to her, she had spent the last eight Valentine’s Day’s at All-Star weekend. It was a humorous revelation and one that Ayesha wasn’t too upset about. After all, the plan was the same for that year as well. Only this time, it would be in their hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I’ve spent one of the last 8 Valentine’s Days at All-Star weekend. So, we’ll be doing the same thing again next year. But, it’s in Charlotte, which is our hometown!”

Safe to say Chef Curry is quite the “romantic”. The sarcasm aside, All-Star weekend isn’t exactly a prime Valentine’s Day location. Unfortunately, that’s what comes with being married to the greatest shooter in NBA history. When you’re as good as Steph, the All-Star Games come calling every year, business as usual.

Despite missing out on romantic Valentine’s Days, Steph makes time for Ayesha whenever he can

Steph may not be the king of romance during Valentine’s Day, but he isn’t completely devoid of it. Despite swinging and missing on the “day of love”, he always finds time for his beautiful wife. In particular, the two are pictured spending time together during the off-season, more often than not at an exotic location.

In fact, to celebrate their 12th anniversary, Steph took his wife on vacation and even penned a heartwarming message for her which he posted on Instagram. One where he expressed his love for her and thanked her for always bringing him so much joy and happiness.

Say what you want about Steph, but he is a gem of a human being. Partners who take their significant others out on Valentine’s Day may say otherwise, but he’s proved time and time again just how much he loves his wife, Ayesha Curry.