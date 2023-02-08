LeBron James Breaks “Promise” to a Fan as he Sheds Tears and Lets Out Emotion After Breaking 39-year-old Record

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after breaking the NBA all time scoring record against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

As anticipated by many, LeBron James concluded the Los Angeles Lakers-Oklahoma City Thunder clash as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Entering the clash, Bron was 36 points away from surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. With slightly more than 10 seconds remaining in the 3rd quarter, the King knocked down a fadeaway jumper to clinch the historic feat.

The bucket.

The celebration.

As soon as the 4-time recorded the 38,388th point, the game was stopped and a small felicitation ceremony took place. Unsurprisingly, the 38-year-old burst into tears immediately after breaking the almost 39-year-old record.

NBA Twitter reacts as LeBron James breaks promise made to a fan

Back in early December, during the Detroit-LAL matchup at the Little Caesars Arena, a fan sitting courtside asked LBJ if he would cry after breaking the scoring record.

Denying to do so, Bron stated that he would only cry after winning the championship.

Here, have a look at the clip.

“I’ll cry if we win a championship. Not for a scoring record. I didn’t even try to break it” – LeBron James 🔥🐐

As soon as the video resurfaced on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

LBJ records 38/7/3 in 3-point vs OKC

Even though LeBron accomplished one of the greatest individual feats of all-time, it was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and co. who got the last laugh, grabbing a 133-130 win.

Playing 33:57 minutes, Bron did put on a show, recording 33 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals on an impressive 65/66.7/80 shooting split.

38 PTS

7 REB

3 AST

3 STL

