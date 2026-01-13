LeBron James Isn’t Holding Luka Doncic Accountable Like A ‘Real Vet’, Says Carmelo Anthony

Luka Doncic being one of the best players in the NBA today may very well be causing a problem for the Los Angeles Lakers. He is dropping 30-plus points as if it is routine and controlling games with his shot-making and playmaking. Defense remains an issue, however, but his offensive output is so overwhelming that he has to be on the floor. Perhaps it is down to LeBron James to shake things up for Doncic, but is he doing that job well? Not according to Carmelo Anthony.

Advertisement

Doncic has stretches where he coasts on that end of the floor or gets hunted in switches, and it is noticeable. Every team fears Doncic with the ball in his hands. But when he is in front of you, you become a shark that smells blood in the water.

Anthony and PJ Tucker dissected Luka’s poor defensive game on the latest edition of the 7PM In Brooklyn podcast. The two legendary ballers did not mince words while criticizing the weaker aspect of the Slovenian’s gameplay and also threw some shade at James.

“I need Luka to do the little things to be able to get the stops and put us in position to win and not be in coverage throwing your hands up and all the mannerisms like you don’t give a sh**,” stated Tucker with some ferocity.

PJ has been there. He’s happily pressed his teammates, whether they are Top 5 in the league or Top 35. It doesn’t matter. If you’re slacking, he’s going to find out why.

Melo later mentioned how Luka is usually guarding the 3rd, 4th, or 5th option on offense. The problem is that these days even a 3 or 4 can ball, and they’re pumped to see Luka guarding them. “When the 3rd/4th options see Luka, their eyes is big,” claimed the Hall of Famer. Anthony then brought up James for not speaking out about this.

“This is where the disconnect of not having real vets on your team. Bron not doing it. He is trying to figure his sh** out. he trying to navigate his sh**. He trying to stay healthy.” Melo added that guys like Haslem or Tucker wouldn’t allow that to happen.

“JJ wants to hold the mother f***** accountable but he know, can’t really hold him accountable because he giving me 40. This is where the guys like PJ, guys like Udonis Haslem, those guys on the bench can really hold Luka accountable. Has to be somebody on that bench he respects.”

Carmelo Anthony and PJ Tucker discuss Luka Doncic terrible defense and Melo says that’s why Veterans like Udonis Haslem are needed in the league PJ: I need Luka to do the little things to be able to get the stops and put us in position to win and not be in coverage throwing… pic.twitter.com/BH1eMv9Mxx — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) January 12, 2026

That is really what this all comes down to. At some point, the Lakers have to decide what kind of team they want to be with Luka as the centerpiece. You can live with defensive flaws in January, but they get exposed quickly in May, when every possession is hunted and every weakness is game-planned to death.

Luka does not need to turn into Jrue Holiday overnight, but he does need someone in that locker room willing to get in his face and demand more. Right now, it feels like everyone is tiptoeing around his scoring brilliance instead of pushing him toward the complete superstar he is capable of becoming. And honestly, that might be the bigger liability than any blown defensive rotation.