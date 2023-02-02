LeBron James Once Paid Homage to Michael Jordan By Emphatically Recreating His Most Iconic Dunk

You’ve seen it on countless sneakers, on posters, and in magazines, and everywhere basketball is present. I’m talking about the iconic Jumpman logo, featuring a flying Michael Jordan, hands extended, about to dunk. There are few logos that come close to the Jumpman logo in terms of sheer ubiquity and fame.

Jordan’s pose and inspiring athleticism made the Jumpman photo and logo famous throughout the world. Thus when LeBron James paid tribute to the great Jordan by imitating the logo while dunking in a game, it instantly became a classic dunk.

The Jumpman logo

Jordan has had many iconic dunks over his long and illustrious career. The Bulls legend was noted for his supreme athleticism, which enabled him to pull off feats of athletic ability nigh impossible for anyone else to do. The flying dunk from the free throw line and the famous Jumpman dunks are true testaments to Jordan’s dunking ability.

What is truly special about many of these is that MJ demonstrates a level of ability that is superhuman. Thus when LeBron paid homage by mimicking the dunk, it marked a truly special moment.

LeBron’s Homage to MJ

It happened when King James was playing for the Cavaliers a few years back. After a clever interception to steal the ball, he had a wide-open court and oodles of times. When he takes off for the dunk, LeBron brings the Jumpman logo to life, all of it, the outstretched hand, the legs striding in the air, and the hang time.

As the saying goes, imitation is the highest form of flattery. There was no doubt that LeBron truly wanted the dunk to be a tribute to the game’s greatest. However, there is also something else to the dunk.

LeBron was consciously drawing a parallel between himself and Jordan. The GOAT debate is relentless, it consumes in truth too much attention and effort from the basketball community. Within such a context, the dunk feels like LeBron paying homage and claiming equal status, at the same time. Lebron and Jordan are in the same tier and the dunk is a demonstration of that. They might not be equals but they sure are comparable.

