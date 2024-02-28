“LeBron James Probably Felt How I Feel”: Damian Lillard Analogizes His Arrival In Milwaukee To The 4x MVP’s Decision To Join The Heat

During an interview with Chris Haynes, Damian Lillard spoke about his first five months as a part of the Milwaukee Bucks franchise. Lillard, who isn’t playing up to the standards set for him, has failed to settle down and find his role on the team. However, Dame believes that several superstars before him have gone through such a roadblock after being traded.

Advertisement

Dame was the leader of the Portland Trail Blazers and had a majority of the possession of the ball during his 11-year stint with the Oregon franchise. However, since being acquired by the Milwaukee Bucks, despite averaging 24.5 points per game, Lillard hasn’t found his rhythm yet. Comparing his situation to LeBron James’ move to Miami in 2010, the sharpshooter states that he isn’t the only one who hasn’t immediately figured out his role in the team after being traded.

“Now that I look back on it, I would imagine LeBron [James] probably felt how I feel when he went to Miami. Not with who he is. I’m sure he knew who he was, but who am I within this team and how does it look? What does my best look like on this team? And that’s draining to be constantly trying to figure it out,” Dame told Haynes.

Advertisement

Damian Lillard has been an All-Star this season and even averaged a respectable 24.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game. But, fans and pundits expected the shifty guard to have a significantly better campaign, playing for the Eastern Conference powerhouse.

When playing for the Blazers, Dame wasn’t expected to lead his team to a championship victory, and neither did he have another superstar next to him. However, this season, he’s expected to co-lead the Milwaukee Bucks alongside two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to the franchise’s second championship win since 2021.

The 33-year-old hasn’t gotten enough time to deal with the massive change in responsibilities on his plate. Further, the changing of the head coaches in the middle of his first season with the Bucks has not helped either.

Being in Milwaukee is lonely for Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers from 2012 to 2023. In these 11 years, while he failed to win a championship, he created a special bond with the city of Portland. Apart from creating memories in Portland, Lillard also had his family and made numerous bonds during his stint with the Oregon side.

Advertisement

It must not have been easy for the eight-time All-Star to switch cities overnight. While talking to Chris Haynes, Lillard explained how he felt ‘lonely’ in Milwaukee considering that his family and friends were still in Portland.

“It’s definitely lonely because I’m such a family guy. My life is my family. After games, I would come out and my whole family would be back there. My kids coming out of the playroom, my mom, my brother, my cousins lived there, you know what I mean? My best friends live in Portland. So I would come out, we would go to dinner. They might come to my house. After practice, I might go to my mom’s house and just chill,” Dame revealed.

Even though Dame is trying to cope with the change like a grown-up, he does miss the company of his loved ones.

“So, I mean, I’m fine because I’m grown. But it’s definitely lonely. I’m filled up by those people,” Dame said.

Dame has often spoken about his desire to be an NBA champion. Being a part of the Milwaukee Bucks significantly boosts his chances to get a ring. Despite underperforming according to the expectations set for them, the Bucks are third in the East.

If Lillard manages to focus on the end goal and find his rhythm well in advance of the postseason, the Wisconsin side will be one of the favorites to lift the 2024 Larry O’Brien trophy.