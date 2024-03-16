“Legacy was on the Line”: 2x NBA Champ Recalls LeBron James Donning ‘Kobe Bryant’ Look to Overwhelm Kevin Garnett and Co.

The Miami vs Boston Game 6 from 2012 is often regarded as the greatest game LeBron James ever played in his career. So many things were riding on the outcome of the game, and it was important for the Heat to pull off a win that night. With the odds stacked against them, LeBron took charge of his team and gave the world a performance to remember for ages. During a recent appearance on ‘Tidal League’, Norris Cole talked about how LBJ channeled his inner beast to get that win over Boston.

Cole said that the Boston team was very strong with the likes of Rajon Rondo, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and Paul Pierce and the Heat were feeling the pressure. In addition to that, they had to play Game 6 in Boston while they were down 3-2. So, for the Miami franchise to have any chance against a super team like that, they needed LeBron to find something special within himself. He said,

“We needed Bron to be special. You know, those MJ moments, those Kobe moments, those Allen Iverson moments where they become who they are.”

Cole said that thankfully LeBron was able to channel his inner Black Mamba and put up 45 points with 15 rebounds and five assists. But it wasn’t just the pressure of Game 6 that made LeBron get into that zone, the fate of his team, the future of the Big Three, and his legacy were also on the line.

Cole said that LeBron wasn’t his usual self before that game as he wasn’t laughing and joking with his teammates. A.J. Richarson perfectly described why the 4-time champion wasn’t in a fun mood, he said, “His legacy was on the line.”

LeBron James once unveiled his mindset going into Game 6

LBJ’s IG live sessions, when he used to do it more frequently, were a great insight into the mind of a genius. Often, he’d answer questions related to his game or from a specific moment in his career. During one of those live sessions in 2020, he was asked about his mindset going into Game 6 against the Celtics.

Sports Center uploaded the clip from his IG live, addressing that question, LeBron said, “My mentality was like, if we lose, Pat Riley may break us all up.”

LeBron feared that if the Big Three was broken up after back-to-back failures, it would mark his name in history for the wrong reasons. Apart from the team, LBJ had another concern on his mind. He said, “My legacy gon’ take a huge, huge hit if I don’t go out here and perform at an all-time high.”

As we know now, LeBron did the unthinkable and beat the Celtics in Boston almost single-handedly and went on to win back-to-back championships with the Heat.