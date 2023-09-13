“Liked the Way He Was Coaching Myself!”: Dennis Schroder Elaborates on $25,715,125 Move Away from LeBron James’ Lakers, After Winning FIBA WC 2023 MVP

CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 29: Los Angeles Lakers guard D Angelo Russell (1) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) help Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) up after being fouled during a NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls on March 29, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire) NBA: MAR 29 Lakers at Bulls Icon23032941

Dennis Schroder played perhaps the best basketball of his life during the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Winning the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award, the newly signed Toronto Raptors star led Germany to their first-ever Gold Medal in the World Cup. After his incredible showing in the Philippines, fans can’t wait to see how his first season in Toronto goes. However, many have wondered why he left the Lakers in the first place during the offseason. After all, the franchise did show that it can potentially compete for a championship now. Answering just this question on NBA Today, Schroder brought up the new Raptors head coach, Darko Rajakovic’s name.

The last couple of years haven’t been the kindest on Dennis Schroder. After rejecting the Lakers’ $84 million offer in 2021, he entered free agency, hoping for more money. However, that kind of offer never came again. He was offered a 1 year, $5,890,000 contract by the Celtics, which he accepted. However, he was never quite able to establish himself as a key player for the team.

Before long, he re-signed with the Lakers, this time for $2.7 million in 2022. Leaving the franchise again this summer, Schroder is now on a two-year, $25,715,125 deal with the Raptors.

Dennis Schroder reveals the reason behind his departure from the LeBron James-led Lakers

Schroder had a very good campaign alongside LeBron James and the Lakers in 2023. Yet, the player found it in his best interest to leave the team yet again despite their run to the Western Conference Finals. Explaining his reason for it, Schroder said the following:

“I think Darko [Rajakovic is the best fit for me]. This is his first year as a head coach. I met him 5 years ago, in OKC (Thunder). We became friends, and I liked the way he was coaching myself and the team. And he called me right away when he took over. And I definitely said to my agent, ‘I want to be there. I want to be a part of that.’ And I think it is a great fit. To play like the national team, handle the ball a little bit more, go out and run… I think it is a great fit.”

Admittedly, it is hard to blame the 29-year-old for wanting a change in scenery. While he was a good piece of the Lakers’ puzzle, he is justified in wanting a bigger role on another team. Still, it’s likely that LeBron James and Co. will miss the guard dearly, especially considering how much value he brought to the roster.

Schroder is still on good terms with his former teammates

Dennis Schroder may have left the Lakers. However, he has faced no shortage of support from his former teammates. In fact, LeBron James even reposted his World Cup win on his IG story after Germany won the tournament.

As for Schroder himself, he recently posted an Instagram post appreciating his former Lakers teammate, Austin Reaves, and complimenting him on his game, mentality, and a future max contract.

So, any rumors of bad blood between the German and his former teammates don’t seem to have any foundation.