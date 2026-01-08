Mike Malone Slams JJ Redick for Creating “Noise” in Lakers’ Locker Room With Public Criticism

The Los Angeles Lakers have been making just as many headlines off the court as they have on it. The Purple and Gold are 23-11 and currently sit in the No. 3 spot in a highly competitive Western Conference. They have strung together three straight wins to open 2026. Yet despite that success, there is still plenty of negative noise surrounding the organization.

Head coach JJ Redick has not been shy about calling out his players for a lack of effort or deviating from a game plan. That’s not the issue. The issue is that Redick does it to the press, making it appear that there is some sort of dysfunction inside the locker room that is not being handled. And it’s not just JJ either.

LeBron James has been vocal about his frustration with not getting the ball as much as he used to, which contradicted Redick’s statement of the offense “being out of sorts since Bron came back.” Regardless, there’s only so much that can be said to the b-ball media, as Mike Malone pointed out.

“I am a firm believer in you have a lot of those conversations one-on-one in the locker room,” the former Denver Nuggets star said. “In front of your team, you call guys out. I know for myself, going into every season, you want to eliminate as many distractions as possible. Winning is hard in the NBA.”

“When you have JJ calling out his players, you got LeBron talking about not having the ball enough, DeAndre Ayton talking about not having the ball enough. There’s a lot of noise around this team right now,” Malone added.

It’s honestly a bad look, especially for the league’s most popular team. If the famed organization allows this, what does that say about their executives? I know any press is good press, but not in a fierce league like the NBA.

Fortunately, the Lakers are winning, but Malone brought up how they haven’t really beaten any notable teams. “They’re playing better. LeBron and Luka, at least it looks like they are playing better together, but can they beat a team that’s over 500?” asked Malone.

The league has a funny way of exposing teams that let small issues linger, especially as the schedule tightens. If this group truly wants to be taken seriously as a contender, the talking needs to cool down and the focus has to shift back to the floor. Beating good teams, not just stacking wins, will determine whether this noise is simply background chatter or a real problem.

Wednesday night will be a good test. The Lakers will have to deal with Victor Wembanyama and a red-hot San Antonio Spurs side. Can they survive the onslaught of Wemby, Castle, Harper, and Fox? If so, it would suggest that the Lakers’ dysfunction can still coexist with success. If not, there will be more soul-searching to do, and perhaps a few more complaints aired through the media.