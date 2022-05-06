“Minnesota Timberwolves ended basketball in LA😂😂 We littt🔥”: Patrick Beverley shouts out his team’s success in keeping Playoffs action away from Lakers and Clippers

NBA season ended far too soon for both the Lakers and the Clippers teams and some others teams as well who should have done well.

There were plenty of surprises in the NBA this season when the Playoffs started. Brooklyn Nets, the team that had the best odds before the season started, didn’t even survive the first round. Atlanta Hawks, after a tremendous season last season are out as well.

But even before that, the teams that finished on Play-in spots in the West wouldn’t be the obvious picks at the start of the campaign. The San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans finished over the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers for the 9th and 10th seed.

Meanwhile, without Paul George for half the season and Kawhi Leonard for the whole, the LA Clippers finished at eight. And the team that received Clippers’ reject, Patrick Beverley, in the off-season, much because of his presence, finished as the 7th seed in the West.

And although the Wolves couldn’t get past the first round, Pat Bev is happy that they ended basketball in LA.

Patrick Beverley is in 7th Sky for keeping both Lakers and Clippers out of the Playoffs while watching the second round from his home

Beverley might be on something when he sent a tweet out saying “T’Wolves ended basketball in LA (Clippers, Lakers) We Litt”. Those hashtags are brilliant though.

Or he might be onto something. Half of it is totally true because the Timberwolves did end the Clippers’ season by defeating them in the Play-in game 109-104, which was followed by the Clips losing to the Pelicans and getting out of the 2022 Playoffs for good.

But the Wolves weren’t directly involved in the Lakers not qualifying for the Playoffs apart from the fact that they were 3-1 in the regular season against Purple and Gold. If the Lakers had won that matchup they would’ve qualified for the Play-ins having a better record than the Spurs and who knows what could have happened after that.

So yeah, Pat Bev could enjoy whatever he’s on thinking that he and the Wolves ended it for both LA teams even if they themselves performed poorly against the Grizzlies and gave away the series which could have been theirs. Whatever soothes him.