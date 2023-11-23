“More NBA Championships Than”: Shaquille O’Neal Points Out Robert Horry’s Achievements Surpassing Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Instagram user sports_kingdom97 recently posted details about the impressive NBA portfolio of former Spurs and Rockets player Robert Horry. A 6’10” forward, Horry was mostly a role player through the majority of his career but managed to be on a whopping 7 Championship teams in a 16-year career. The Instagram post talked about how he had played more Finals games and had more championships than a range of legends despite not having a comparable individual portfolio.

None other than Shaquille O’Neal used the opportunity to talk about Horry’s unique achievements. Horry scored just 7715 points throughout his NBA career despite his 16 seasons. That stat in itself does not compare to virtually any NBA legend who has won a comparable amount of championships as Horry.

He initially won 2 championships alongside the likes of Hakeem Olajuwon, Clyde Drexler, and Kenny Smith at the Houston Rockets. Horry was also part of the 3-peat-winning LA Lakers team that included the likes of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. That was followed by 2 further championships that he won under Gregg Popovich at the San Antonio Spurs in 2005 and 2007.

With a total of 7 championships, a range of NBA legends lag behind when it comes to overall wins. Horry also won a total of 155 Playoff games in his career, according to StatMuse, another area in which he comfortably beats a range of legends, including the likes of Larry Bird, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant.

What’s more, his 7 Championship runs meant that Horry made more Final Games appearances than the likes of both Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal himself, who finished with 6 and 3 Finals MVP titles, respectively. His 7 titles also put him comfortably above some bonafide legends like MJ, Kobe Bryant, and even LeBron James.

Hence, while Horry might not have the individual record that backs such a history, he certainly deserves praise. Shaq, seems to think the same and used his Instagram story to talk about Horry’s unique achievements, according to What are NBA Celebs Upto?

Robert Horry is said to deserve a place in the NBA Hall of Fame

It seems as if Horry’s unique achievements have led to a range of former stars asking for him to get some respect. After Rudy Tomjanovich was inducted into the Hall of Fame back in 2021, he claimed that Horry should also be considered for the same, according to Fox News.

The former Rockets’ coach claimed that Horry’s ability to come clutch and his seven rings completely warrant a place in the HOF. Furthermore, this is not the first time Shaq himself has talked about Horry.

According to a post he shared on Instagram previously, the likes of Kobe Bryant and Hakeem Olajuwon also wanted Horry to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Hence, while he may not have the individual stats to stake his claim, a range of Horry’s former teammates understand his value and ability and want his achievements to get the right recognition.