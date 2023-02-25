Most Points by a Duo in an NBA Game: Where Do Malik Monk and De’Aaron Dox Rank After Game vs Clippers

Feb 24, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) and guard Malik Monk (0) celebrate against the LA Clippers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. The Kings defeated the Clippers 176-175 in double overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Malik Monk and De’Aaron Fox combined for a whopping 87 points last night. They were part of a historic game, in which the Sacramento Kings beat out the Los Angeles Clippers. The scoreline for the said game? An eye-popping 176-175.

When we say historic, we mean it. Last night’s game was the second-highest-scoring NBA of all time. A combined total of 351 points. Absurd.

There is a reason we are still talking about it. Of course, a high-scoring game means that there will also be players who went ballistic. Malik Monk was one of them. The sharpshooter scored 45 points off the bench. The highest mark from the bench this season.

And he combined with DeAaron Fox, who also blitzed up 42 points. In total their 87 points are quite high. But on NBA’s most points by a duo chart, where do they rank?

Most points by a duo in an NBA Game, who is atop the throne? Where do Malik Monk and DeAaron Fox rank?

Kobe Bryant and Smush Parker have the highest-scoring game as a duo. Bryant put up a historic 81 points vs the Raptors and Parker chipped in with 13, taking their total to 94. And in second place is Bryant with Gasol when he put up 61 and Pau put up 31 vs the Knicks, bringing their total to 92.

Michael Jordan features twice on the list with his god-level 63-point performance vs the Boston Celtics and Orlando Woodridge’s 24 helped them secure a total of 87.

On the list, the latest entrants are Malik Monk and DeAaron Fox. Their total of 87 puts them in 7th place. If you would like to take a look at the full list, click here.

The Sacramento Kings’ offense

While this might just look like a one-off game, the Sacramento Kings players will tell you otherwise. And there are statistics that back up this explosion.

They are the highest-rated offensive team in the NBA, not just for this season but they are on pace to be the highest-rated team in NBA history.

The Kings have the best offensive rating in a season in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/cNAQxyzAlh — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 25, 2023

They are 3rd in the West and are 2 games clear of the 4th seed. With the season wrapping up it is safe to say the Kings are going to be a major hurdle for any contender in the West.

Sacramento fans, however, will be rejoicing the fact that they are in the playoffs for the first time since 2005. Their drought is over and celebration is warranted. And on that note, light the beam.

