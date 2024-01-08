Nicknamed ‘Baby’ Victor Wembanyama, 7’3 High School Prospect Has Kevin Garnett ‘Bracing Himself’: “Here We Go It’s Starting”

A High School basketball prospect nicknamed ‘Baby Victor Wembanyama’ has Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett all riled up. Trent Burns, a 7’3 center from Houston, Texas has been generating quite the buzz on social media, displaying shades of Wemby’s skillset on the basketball court.

Instagram basketball page StrictlyBall posted a video of Burns that was later shared by Kevin Garnett on his official IG Stories. In the clip, the high school prospect can be seen making moves on the hardwood. Being 7’3, Burns is already a rim protector and a shot-blocking threat for opposing teams.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1u187FxSwQ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Despite being over seven feet, Burns was more of a stretch forward/center during his High School career. He is more comfortable beyond the arc than he is in the paint or the post, going with his traditional role.

Yet, Trent’s catch-and-shoot-type plays and his ability to make shots right off the dribble were quite impressive, given his size. A four-star center, Burns recently committed to the University of Missouri, gearing up to represent the Tigers during his college career.

Garnett uploaded Burns’ video with a caption that stated, “Awwww Shhh .. here we go .. it’s starting.” Garnett was quite impressed with his caption, subtly indicating that the league may be undergoing a regime change with these types of players.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1744186365905154478?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Lately, The Big Ticket has been all praises and highly appreciative of these specific players who are changing the demographic of the league and what a joy it has been to see some of them play.

Up until a few years ago, the league had an abundance of point guards during the so-called ‘Point Guard Era.’ That soon shifted to the ‘Point Forward’ Era and now it seems like the description of the ideal position is about to change once again.

Kevin Garnett predicts a new line of players who will take over the league

Trent Burns has quite a lot of similarities to players who are already in the league. Burns’ ability to shoot off the dribble is something Chet Holmgren has been doing on a nightly basis. Trent’s post fadeaway in the clip could not be a better imitation of Bol Bol’s turnaround jumpers. His long-range shooting, floor vision, and defensive prowess are all the things Victor Wembanayma has been excelling in lately.

Kevin Garnett has been vocal about giving these types of players attention and time on the floor for them to flourish. Recently Garnett went to X(Formerly Twitter), urging the Suns franchise to give more playing time to Bol Bol.

And it was just Bol Bol. Garnett did the same thing for Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren amid the 2023 Summer League as well. He hyped up the rookie and his game, mentioning Holmgren was one of his favourite players to watch in the Summer League so far.

As a 21-year veteran, KG has seen the game evolve in front of his eyes over the course of his career. No wonder the 15-time All-Star is trying to stay ahead of the curve, predicting the league is due a new evolution of players.