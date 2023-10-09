Nikola Jokic’s Monstrous Performance From May Which Not Even Shaquille O’Neal or Hakeem Olajuwon Could Repeat in Their Careers Resurfaces

Jokic shot 20/30, with 1/2 in the 3pt line and 11/13 from the free throwline with a statline of 53/4/11 on 66/50/85 shooting splits in 38 minutes. He is the first Center since 1975 to score 50 pts in the playoffs since Bob Mcdoo vs the Washington Bullets. Crazy how this game 4 of him was a historic performance but wasnt talked much about. And crazy too that Hakeem and Shaq didnt score 50. Though Hakeem had a 49/25 game which is even crazier though it was a crazy overtime game and played for 53 minutes.”

Admittedly, it is unlikely that this game’s lack of recognition keeps Nikola Jokic up at night. After all, he led the Nuggets to beat the Suns in six games before he led the team to an NBA championship. That said, the night holds far more significance than many may realize.

Shaquille O’Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon are often hailed as two of the greatest centers of all time. However, even they couldn’t achieve this feat before Nikola Jokic did, even if it was in a losing effort. Just this fact may prove that perhaps Jokic does deserve to be hailed amongst the greatest big men of all time.

Jokic and the Nuggets’ run to the NBA championship

Throughout the NBA playoffs, Nikola Jokic averaged 30 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 9.5 assists, along with 1.1 steals, and one block per game. He shot 54.8% from the field, 46.1% from deep, and 79.9% from the free-throw line. Simply put, the bigger the moment was, the bigger he became.

Almost as if this weren’t enough on its own, the likes of Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope consistently performed at a near-All-Star level (if not better) throughout the run.

Admittedly, moments where it seemed like the Nuggets felt pressed in any way were seldom at best, even in the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat. So, even with the powerhouses of the NBA having gotten stronger since last season, it is no wonder Denver remains a strong favorite for the 2024 NBA Championship.