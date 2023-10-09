Nikola Jokic’s Monstrous Performance From May Which Not Even Shaquille O’Neal or Hakeem Olajuwon Could Repeat in Their Careers Resurfaces
Tonoy Sengupta
|Published October 09, 2023
Nikola Jokic was beyond sensational during the 2023 NBA Playoffs. However, while he was exceptional throughout the Nuggets’ run, his magnum opus came during the series against the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Semi-Finals. In fact, his performance during Game Four was so significant, that ‘the Joker’ even left Shaquille O’Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon eclipsed by his night. While it unfortunately didn’t make too many waves when it happened, the feat has now resurfaced on NBA Reddit.
Advertisement
Nikola Jokic’s 53-point night in Game Four vs the Phoenix Suns was historic
The Denver Nuggets did not end Game Four as victors, which is likely the reason Nikola Jokic’s performance seems to have been forgotten. After four quarters, the score stood at 124-129 in the Suns’ favor.
Nikola Jokic did it all to keep his franchise in the game. He even made NBA history, becoming the first center to score 50 points in the playoffs since Bob McAdoo did it way back in 1975. After seeing the lack of recognition it had gotten, user ‘Draelon 24’ brought it back on Reddit.
Advertisement
Jokic’s 53pts vs Suns is the 1st time a center has scored 50 in the playoffs since 1975.
byu/Draelon24 innba
“Jokic’s 53pts vs Suns is the 1st time a center has scored 50 in the playoffs since 1975.
Advertisement
Jokic shot 20/30, with 1/2 in the 3pt line and 11/13 from the free throwline with a statline of 53/4/11 on 66/50/85 shooting splits in 38 minutes. He is the first Center since 1975 to score 50 pts in the playoffs since Bob Mcdoo vs the Washington Bullets.
Crazy how this game 4 of him was a historic performance but wasnt talked much about. And crazy too that Hakeem and Shaq didnt score 50. Though Hakeem had a 49/25 game which is even crazier though it was a crazy overtime game and played for 53 minutes.”
Admittedly, it is unlikely that this game’s lack of recognition keeps Nikola Jokic up at night. After all, he led the Nuggets to beat the Suns in six games before he led the team to an NBA championship. That said, the night holds far more significance than many may realize.
Shaquille O’Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon are often hailed as two of the greatest centers of all time. However, even they couldn’t achieve this feat before Nikola Jokic did, even if it was in a losing effort. Just this fact may prove that perhaps Jokic does deserve to be hailed amongst the greatest big men of all time.
Jokic and the Nuggets’ run to the NBA championship
Throughout the NBA playoffs, Nikola Jokic averaged 30 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 9.5 assists, along with 1.1 steals, and one block per game. He shot 54.8% from the field, 46.1% from deep, and 79.9% from the free-throw line. Simply put, the bigger the moment was, the bigger he became.
Almost as if this weren’t enough on its own, the likes of Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope consistently performed at a near-All-Star level (if not better) throughout the run.
Admittedly, moments where it seemed like the Nuggets felt pressed in any way were seldom at best, even in the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat. So, even with the powerhouses of the NBA having gotten stronger since last season, it is no wonder Denver remains a strong favorite for the 2024 NBA Championship.
Share this article