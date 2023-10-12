“Paul George Is Like Kyrie Irving Sometimes Too!”: Terance Mann ‘Shines a Light’ on Clippers’ Star’s ‘Underrated’ Skill

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 08: Los Angeles Clippers Guard Paul George (13) and Los Angeles Clippers Guard Terance Mann (14) react to a call during a NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers on February 8, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire) NBA: FEB 08 Mavericks at Clippers Icon230208037

LA Clippers’ Terance Mann recently showed up for an interview with Tidal League alongside AJ Richardson and Theo Prinson. Among a range of questions about the start of his NBA career, Mann was asked who was the first player to “kick his a**” in the NBA. The 26-year-old point guard, who plays alongside Paul George at the Clippers, claimed that it was PG13 who gave him the toughest time.

Mann revealed that he was guarding him in training earlier that day as well. The 26-year-old claimed that Paul George was a bit like Kyrie Irving himself. Both Richardson and Mann agreed that while Kyrie Irving had the best handles, Paul George was one of the few players who could claim to be number 2.

Paul George was the first NBA player to bust Terance Mann’s a** in the NBA

Considering that Mann has to train on a daily basis with Paul George, he knows exactly what he is talking about. Mann claimed that his teammate was the first player who had given him trouble in the NBA.

AJ Richardson ended up comparing PG13 to Kyrie Irving, claiming that the latter was the numero uno when it came to handles. However, he said that Paul George was someone a lot of people had been sleeping on. Terance Mann responded by claiming that when on form, George was almost identical to Kyrie,

“I mean PG. PG for sure. I was guarding him today. He was flying, didn’t miss a beat. I don’t know. When PG is on, [Paul George] he is like Ky (Kyrie) sometimes too. He is making s**t up as we go.”

He revealed the meta nature of George’s skills, claiming that he would make s**t up as they go. One of the most creative players in the NBA, PG13 is also one of the most complete and can put the best defenders in trouble with his handles.

Mann revealed that George had given him a hard time earlier that day in training as well. Richardson then talked about a range of other players who had great handles, including the likes of Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum.

Paul George believes he is the number 2 guy on the Clippers team

Back in December 2022, PG13 had talked about his 2019 move to the LA Clippers. Claiming that he was happy to take the number 2 role behind Kawhi Leonard, George said that he only wanted his team to win, according to Bleacher Report.

Unlike a range of top players, George has shown a keen willingness to be the 2nd superstar on his team. This is despite the fact that both he and Kawhi Leonard have had injury troubles in recent seasons.



Still, at his best, George is easily one of the best players in the NBA. Apart from the wealth of benefits he offers in attack, PG13 is also a capable defender, which along with his handles, makes him one of the most complete in the NBA, currently.