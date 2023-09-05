‘Paving the Way’ for Michael Jordan With $81,000,000 Raised, Kobe Bryant Delved Into the Healthcare Sector 5 Years Before His Idol

Kobe Bryant was said to be a carbon copy of his idol Michael Jordan. They both had similar mentalities and play styles, but the similarities weren’t limited to the hardwood floor. Both MJ and Kobe were similarly successful off the court as well. With net worths of $600,000,000 and $2,000,000,000 respectively, the Black Mamba and His Airness were extremely wealthy. And, one of the things they did with their immense wealth was donate and raise large chunks for medical research. In fact, Kobe raised an incredible amount of money for cancer research, just five years before Jordan put up $7,000,000 of his own on the same.

In 2017, Jordan donated a whopping $7,000,000 to Novant Health. This donation would help to build two new health centers in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company was grateful for the donation and did not forget to remind His Airness of the same. They released a statement, “This gift will transform the lives of thousands of families and children living in poverty-stricken communities. We are thankful to Michael for his generosity”. A truly wonderful and impactful gesture on his part. Kobe also did something similar five years back.

Kobe Bryant helped ‘Stand Up to Cancer’ raise close to $81,000,000 for research

Back in 2012, when Kobe Bryant was still in the NBA, he partnered with the ‘Stand Up to Cancer’ event to raise money for cancer research. Led by actress Gwyneth Paltrow, the event was produced in honor of her father Bruce, who passed away due to complications related to oral cancer and pneumonia.

However, Paltrow and Bryant weren’t the only ones to show their support. With the help of others, including the likes of Julia Roberts, Justin Timberlake, Matt Damon, Samuel L. Jackson, Seth Rogan, and more, the event was able to raise close to $81,000,000. All of which would be put to finding new and improved methods to tackle and cure cancer.

In addition to his efforts to promote cancer research, The Black Mamba also felt strongly about other health concerns. This included mental health and the rising rates of anxiety. So, he spearheaded ‘The Punies’, a podcast that aimed to help children deal with such issues and teach them important life lessons related to managing anger and fear, working with others on a team, as well as learning from failure.

Kobe truly was a man with a big heart. Despite having a reputation as a hard taskmaster on the court, he truly cared for all those around him. And, it was this empathy that made him one of the most respected athletes in the world. Hundreds and millions around the world have been inspired by him and continue to look at him as a shining example. And the Lakers legend was regular with these kinds of donations and fundraising.

Kobe once donated $1,000,000 to a Call of Duty Endowment program for war veterans

Kobe Bryant was always quite the philanthropist and constantly donated to causes that helped those around him. There were times when his love for video games also coincided with his philanthropic activities, as they did in 2010. Attending a Call of Duty Endowment event, the Black Mamba donated $1,000,000.

This would go to supporting retired US war veterans through a non-profit organization that would also help them find jobs following their service.

An incredible example of Kobe’s generosity. He was an amazing human being who strived to do what was right whenever possible.