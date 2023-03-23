“LeBron James Doesn’t Nap Because He Wants To”: Legendary Trainer, Mike Mancias, Details Lakers Star’s Pre-Game Routine

If there’s one thing LeBron James should be lauded for, it’s his ability to stay in top shape every single season of his career. At age 38, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is on the verge of leading his team to yet another Playoff run as the purple and gold look to firmly grasp a top 10 seed in the Western Conference.

In 47 games played in 2022-23, ‘The King’ has averaged 29.5 points per game on 50.1% shooting from the field, all while grabbing 8.4 rebounds and dishing out 6.9 assists. He’s currently sidelined due to a right foot tendon injury and hopes to return to play before the regular season ends.

While he’s been quite injury prone the past couple of years, the fact remains that James’ conditioning is on another level entirely compared to other NBA superstars. Things as small as pre-rituals also play a major factor here.

LeBron James needs to nap pre-game

Much has been said about the way LeBron James prepares for games. Whether it’s his never-ending love for the VersaClimber or his extensive core exercises, James is guided by the right man through it all: Mike Mancias.

Mancias initially wanted to be a team physician and was just that when he met LeBron for the first time in his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, James took such a liking to Mike that he hired him full-time to be his own, personal trainer. As expected, Mike accepted the job and has been with him ever since.

During an interview, Mike Mancias revealed just how the 4x NBA Finals MVP started off his rituals when it came to game-days. The first thing he does, according to him, is take a nap. “He’s taking a nap on game day, not because he wants to nap, but because it’s part of the performance-it gives him the energy he needs in the second half,” said Mancias.

What else does LeBron James do?

LeBron James goes on to then have a light pre-workout. Nothing crazy like lifting heavy weights, but rather do exercises to improve his cardiovascular functioning along with his mobility. This would include light weights, stretches, and some warmup cardio.

When it comes to getting some nutrients in, ‘The King’ gets a balance of both protein and carbs, perhaps indulging in chicken and pasta. Of course, the only left would be to hit the hardwood and get some shots up after all of this.

