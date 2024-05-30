“Remember Facetiming Stephen Curry…”: Cameron Brink Recalls Her Pre-Draft Call with ‘God-Brother’

Having a god-brother in the most skilled sharpshooter of the NBA is an exclusive privilege of Cameron Brink. And fans are curious to know the insights of her equation with Stephen Curry. Revealing what it’s like on the Jennifer Hudson Show, Brink talked about growing up with a mentor like Stephen Curry and their special pre-draft moment.

Featuring alongside Rickea Jackson, Lexie Brown, and Dearica Hamby, Brink revealed that she took the liberty to coin the term, ‘god-brother’. Steph’s parents Dell and Sonya Curry are Brink’s god-parents, so she decided to add the Warriors star into the mix at a young age. She also recalled face timing her ‘god-brother’ right before the 2024 WNBA Drafts,

“I remember Facetiming him [Stephen Curry] two minutes before the draft started and all I said was like, ‘I’m so afraid to fall on my face walking up the steps’. And I did it.”



While on the WNBA Countdown show, on draft night, Brink also revealed her FaceTime call with Steph. She unveiled that while Steph chose the elder brother/mentor approach and gave her some encouraging words, Seth Curry stayed in character and hung up on her.

Brink was the first-round, second-overall pick by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2024 Draft. Interestingly, while she was interacting with the media and answering their questions, her ‘god-brother’ was chilling in front of a TV screen and cheering for her via his social media.

Stephen Curry is the biggest cheerleader for his ‘god-sister’

As someone who has been through the drill of being drafted in the league, Steph understands just how overwhelming it could get for a youngster. Probably, that’s why, when Brink was doing all the media formalities on her draft night, he was glued to his TV screen.

The four-time NBA Champion also posted a clip of her conversation on the WNBA Countdown with his encouraging commentary.

Steph Curry posted this video on his Instagram story, supporting Cameron Brink while watching the WNBA draft coverage. His Mom Sonya is there with the Brink family, & Steph got a shoutout on the broadcast as well. Always respect his support of women’s sports ✊🏻✊🏻✊🏻 #WNBADraft pic.twitter.com/ytZGo8SbwB — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) April 16, 2024

Steph’s love for his ‘god-sister’ knows no bounds. Even if rooting for her comes at the expense of missing the All-Star Weekend festivities, the Warriors star has shown no hesitation in making that call.

During the 2023 All-Star Weekend, Steph took his daughter Riley to a Stanford vs USC game where Brink’s team beat the USC. Steph seems to be a believer in the ‘family over everything’ notion as he never avoids gearing up for his loved ones whenever needed.