“Russell Westbrook is One of the Best Point Guards Ever”: Paul George Praises Brodie For Passing Isiah Thomas On All-time Assist List

Feb 24, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) and guard Russell Westbrook (0) react against the Sacramento Kings in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Clippers are now certainly over their losing streak since getting themselves Russell Westbrook, and to fans’ and experts’ surprise, they are on a 3-0 run after losing five straight.

In their win against the Knicks, in a rather limited game-time, where he had just 7 points and 3 dimes, Brodie has passed one of the greatest point guards of all time, Isiah Thomas, on the all-time assists list for the 9th position.

Russell Westbrook has passed Isiah Thomas for 9th on the All-Time assists list with this dime to Paul George. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/7cO7JNp4fg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 11, 2023

Also read: “Ja Morant Clearly Has Spun Out”: Isiah Thomas Blames the Grizzlies for 23-year-old star’s Acts of Aggression

Paul George showers Russell Westbrook with love and respect

Westbrook’s former OKC Thunder teammate was one of the strongest voices in LA to bring the point guard to the Clippers, and naturally, he would have some good things to say whenever Russ does something amazing.

George who had 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists, in a good 2-way outing in Clippers’ 106-95 win over the Knicks, had some nice things to say about the 2x MVP post-game.

Paul George on Russell Westbrook: “He’s a Hall-of-Famer. One of the best point guards. Ever… He’s in conversations with the best to ever do it.” pic.twitter.com/0VBssjznZa — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 12, 2023

It’s not just because he is his teammate and Westbrook is already among the 75 greatest players of all-time. Stats also support PG.

Westbrook all-time rank among guards: PTS — 9th

REB — 2nd

AST — 8th Top ?? guard all-time. pic.twitter.com/aKfmovKTr7 — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 11, 2023

Also read: “Not really. They’re not gonna save you.”: Kawhi Leonard Gives The Most Aloof Response When Asked About NBA Standings

Can the Clippers keep up with the current game plan?

Ty Lue has kept the 9x All-Star out of the 4th quarters in all of the Clippers’ last three victories. That could have been his strategy from the beginning, having seen his across-the-hall coach Darvin Ham do it successfully to a certain extent.

Even Russ is not looking off by this (as of now), and as long as he is happily playing the role he is given, it is going to be fun. Unless, of course, he does not let the idea of himself being an all-timer who is being kept out of his team in closing minutes hit him hard.

And if it goes south, the Clippers can always go back to playing without a genuine point guard and try their luck in the postseason again the way they have been doing since getting the duo of PG13 and Kawhi Leonard in 2019.

Also read: “Instilling Confidence in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard!”: Russell Westbrook Explains His ‘Shocking’ Role With the Clippers