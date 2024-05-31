Shaquille O’Neal Bursts Out Laughing At DC Young Fly Going At His Outfit Choices

Shaquille O’Neal peeks out and looks at the crowd before he was introduce for The wearable & beyond with big Shaq. Shaquille O’Neal, Rick Valentin on Sunday, March, 9, 2014. (RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL / AMERICAN- STATESMAN)

Shaquille O’Neal seemingly can do no wrong. The four-time NBA champion is known for his fun-loving nature, be it roasting his fellow co-hosts on Inside The NBA or his back-and-forth bickering with Charles Barkley. But even when getting roasted on his podcast, Shaq was all smiles as DC Young Fly went hard on him for his outfit.

On one of the more recent episodes of The Big Podcast with Shaq, DC Young Fly went off on Shaquille O’Neal’s clothes and dressing sense, leaving The Big Aristotle bursting out in tears, laughing at himself.

“Now you’re too strong to have your collar all the way buttoned up. Let one of them go. Come on now, you ain’t on TNT, let that sh*t go, we at your house. Matter of fact, go get another shirt. Go to your closet and get another shirt.”

“Like that shirt, I’m your friend, that’s ugly. No, he be trying to be so calm like he ain’t got all this damn money. You know you got a shirt that says, ‘I got money.’ That ain’t it.”

Shaquille O’Neal and DC Young Fly started the conversation with the Los Angeles Lakers legend asking the YouTube star if he was the one who started the term, ‘Ugly A** Boy.’

And from there, the famous YouTuber went off on Shaquille O’Neal wearing a floral T-shirt with the buttons up to his neck. As Fly kept roasting Shaq, the NBA legend could not help but laugh, along with the crew in the background. He even went so far as to ask Shaq to go grab another shirt from his closet and change.

DC Young Fly is a native of Atlanta and has been living there ever since. Shaquille O’Neal on the other hand has multiple properties around the country with one in Atlanta as well, where the seven-footer has been living.

Given that both entities have been staying in Atlanta, their friendship is more than likely, especially because Shaq is a known prankster, joker, and self-proclaimed comedian of sorts.

Charles Barkley shaming Shaquille O’Neal once again

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are always going at one another while on the Inside The NBA shows. But the two have never left an opportunity to jokingly trash the other while making a television appearance. For instance, here is when Charles Barkley called Shaquille O’Neal ugly while on The Stephen Colbert Show.

Now, as his rebuttal, Shaquille O’Neal urged his fans to slam back at Charles Barkley through his Instagram DM’s. Shaq asked his fanbase to get his revenge for him by filling Barkley’s messages with responses and rebuttals to what he had to say about the Lakers legend while on The Stephen Colbert Show.

With Inside The NBA likely coming to an end, fans are surely going to miss the bickering between these two NBA legends the most. Hopefully, NBA fans get to see this cast on one stage together somewhere in the future.