Shaquille O’Neal Further Embarrasses Charles Barkley by Sharing ‘Speaking of C**ing’ Clip With 31,100,000 Followers Hours After Beating Him at Putt Challenge

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley share a special bond of fun and banter, with the duo never missing a chance to embarrass each other. In their unique relationship, numerous instances arose where they playfully mocked each other, not letting the other forget their goof-ups easily. Similarly, Shaq once again trolled Chuck before his 31,100,000 followers for one of his hilarious slipped statements on TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ show. Shaq shared the clip on his Instagram story, taking a further dig at his TNT co-analyst.

Apart from basketball, Chuck also has an interest in golf and takes pride in his golfing prowess. However, Shaq is always up to challenge the ‘Round Mound of Rebound.’ In light of Stephen Curry and Patrick Mahomes’ recent golf challenge, Shaq also challenged Chuck to a putt-off. He had even promised to delete all the embarrassing clips of Chuck being defeated by Shaq in golf. Unfortunately, Barkley lost the putt-off challenge to Shaq, giving Diesel more reason to troll his co-analyst.

Shaquille O’Neal shares a hilarious clip of Charles Barkley to troll him before his 31,100,000 IG followers

Shaq and Chuck’s goofy relationship still makes them two of the most adored NBA celebrities ever. Alongside Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson, Shaq and Chuck would often try their best to get on the nerves of each other. Despite such goofiness and banter, the TNT co-analysts share a healthy and deeply bonded friendship beyond their workspaces.

In his recent attempt to troll Chuck, Shaq shared a clip of Chuck hilariously slipping in one of his statements. Chuck is renowned for his statements and hilarious takes, which the other TNT analysts take full advantage of. On one instance, Barkley tried to convey something else, but his questionable choice of words had everyone drolling. Chuck tried to say, “Speaking of coming…” but the other analysts assumed it for the word “c***ing.” To this, Chuck reacted by saying:

“That’s not what I meant. So ya’ll mind in the gutter.”

This instance left the entire TNT crew wracking with laughter. Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith took the chance to remind Chuck they were Live on national television. In all jest, perhaps Shaq does not want Barkley to forget this embarrassing incident for long. Here is a snippet of the IG story from a tweet posted by ‘What are NBA Celebs Upto?’

There are several other instances where the fans hilariously misinterpreted Chuck’s statements. For example, during the Playoffs between the Celtics and Miami Heat, Shaq and every fan who heard him speak wrongly, interpreted Chuck’s questionable choice of words praising Jimmy Butler. To this as well, Shaq did not miss a chance to poke at Barkley for his goof-ups on national television and online podcasts.

Charles Barkley mistook Kenny Smith’s birthday gift

Chuck’s saga of using questionable words in statements has a long history. In one instance, he recalled Kenny Smith gifting him a ‘vibrator.‘ To this, Smith immediately clarified it was a massager and not a vibrator.

Shaq and the others from the TNT crew had a good laugh during this moment. The Big Aristotle was convinced that Kenny Smith had gifted Chuck a vibrator. He could barely control his laughter and refused to accept Kenny Smith’s explanation. Perhaps, all these instances perfectly sum up the fun and banter that the TNT crew shares to entertain their audiences.