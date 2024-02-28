Shaquille O’Neal’s Daughter Posts Rare Childhood Photos With Father, Shows Off Custom License Plate With Nickname

Throwback Wednesdays aren’t exactly a thing but Shaquille O’Neal‘s firstborn seems to be in the #TB mode. Taahirah O’Neal recently took to Instagram to share a few rare childhood pictures with her superstar father. The 27-year-old also showed off her custom California license plate that has her nickname ‘Chexy’ written on it.

In the second image, with the license plate that she shared on her Instagram story, the big man can be seen caught in deep sleep, with his mouth open, and baby Taahirah in his lap. The other image shows Shaq carrying her in his arms. He is fully immersed in his hip-hop getup with a black t-shirt and what looks like a gold rope chain around his neck as they both smile ear to ear for the camera.

Taahirah’s nickname ‘Chexy’, raised a few eyebrows when people first heard of it. However, the Lakers legend takes great pride in being a father and as someone, who has over 30 nicknames for himself, he also likes to give funky nicknames to his kids. Shaq clarified the reason behind Taahirah’s nickname in his book. He wrote,

“I have nicknames for all my children. Shareef is “The Saga Continues,” for obvious reasons. Taahirah? I call her “Chexy” and “The Princess.” I know what you’re thinking. Chexy? One of my nieces is Chuty, which is baby talk for “cutey.” Chexy is baby talk for “sexy.” Trust me on this”.

The 4x NBA champion shares a great bond with all of his kids. Taahirah, however, is the one who puts it on display for her social media followers more frequently.

Teasing Shaquille O’Neal is Taahirah’s part-time job

When you look at a 7’1″ giant, teasing him might not be the first idea to pop up in your mind. However, Shaq’s kids have a license to annoy him whenever they want to. This speaks volumes to the great relationship that the big man has with his kids.

However, the one who takes advantage of this privilege the most is Taahirah. Recently, she posted a clip on her Instagram with the caption, “Icking my parents is my part-time job”.

In the clip, Shaq can be seen walking out of a building as Taahirah sings “Twin, where have you been?” in a funny voice. The 27-year-old was doing her rendition of Muni Long’s viral song “Made For Me”. These snippets and sneak peeks allow fans to get a glimpse of what goes inside the O’Neal household.

Moreover, such heartfelt incidents prove that Shaq is a family man sharing a great bond with his younger ones. He even pursues his passion for music along with his son, Myles O’Neal, who is also a DJ.