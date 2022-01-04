“Smooth waters never made a skilled sailor, I’ll be back soon”: Klay Thompson shares an update on his return amid rumors of him being in the lineup against the Cavaliers on Sunday

Warriors star Klay Thompson shares an update of his return to the hardwood while taking his popular boat rides.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, there is growing optimism that Klay Thompson will make his return on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 31-year old hasn’t played a single game since the 2019 NBA Finals, having suffered back-to-back catastrophic injuries.

ESPN story on the optimism surrounding a Klay Thompson return vs. Cleveland on Sunday: https://t.co/jWDEDrMyjI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 3, 2022

In what many believe, Thompson is one of the greatest catch-and-shoot players of the current era. The Warriors guard is a career 41.9% from the 3-point line. However, fate hasn’t been very kind to Thompson over the past few years, with the three-time champion suffering back-to-back season-ending injuries.

During Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals, Thompson suffered a torn ACL, leading him to miss the entire 2019-20 season. As he was to make his return for the 2020-21 season, tragedy struck him again. Thompson tore his right Achilles during a pick-up game in LA, leading him to miss his second consecutive season.

With the constant buzz surrounding his return this season, Thompson shared an update while taking his famous boat rides.

Klay Thompson teases his fans amid rumors of him making a return on Sunday.

The Warriors are currently the top seed in the NBA, with Stephen Curry leading from the top. The Dubs are back to being championship contenders after having disappointing outings in the last two seasons. The likes of Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Gary Payton II have meshed perfectly with Steve Kerr’s system of playing ball.

Thus it’s a perfect time for Thompson to return, who wouldn’t have the pressure of carrying the team along with his splash brother Steph Curry. Thompson’s return would make the Warriors an even more formidable team.

Recently, the five-time All-Star shared an update on his return, going live on Instagram.

“I’ll be back soon, people. It’s been a long journey, but guess what, smooth waters never made a skilled sailor.”

“Smooth waters never made a skilled sailor. So, I’ll be back soon.” [via @KlayThompson] pic.twitter.com/3Uoc43EYMd — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 4, 2022

It’s been a long and emotional journey for the Warriors guard. Thompson itch to play has been captured several times on the camera. Nonetheless, he has always supported his crew, sitting on the sidelines.

Fans over the globe cannot wait to see the reunion of the Splash Brothers, who changed the game with their ability to shoot the lights out.