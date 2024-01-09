“Steph Curry is Definitely Annoyed”: Former Grizzlies Player Claims Warriors Superstar Will Value Need For Draymond Green Over His Resentment

Mar 18, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and guard Stephen Curry (30) walk toward the bench during a timeout during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green has been in hot waters for striking Jusuf Nurkic in the face, without any provocation, resulting in his indefinite suspension. After serving a suspension for almost a month, the forward has finally been reinstated. In this wake, former Grizzlies wing Chandler Parsons talked about how Stephen Curry would be relieved despite disapproving of Green’s actions that led to his suspension.

During his Fanduel-powered pod Run It Back, Parsons shared his thoughts about the Green reinstatement. His co-host Michelle Beadle expressed that although he keeps a poker face, Stephen Curry couldn’t hide his disdain for Green’s behavior. She wondered, “How much more mending needs to happen here.”

To which the former Rockets forward replied, “I think he[Steph Curry] is definitely annoyed. I think he understands now more than ever that he needs Draymond Green.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RunItBackFDTV/status/1744740566888501329?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Parsons also admitted that not just Curry but the whole Warriors team must be feeling the “resentment” towards the forward. Therefore, he would have had to apologize to everyone. The former NBA wing pointed out that Green’s actions broke the team’s chemistry and took the steam out of veteran players.

Therefore, he has hurt the future of phenomenal scorers Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson. Despite that, the former NBA sharpshooter believes that Curry is going to welcome the forward back as “he[Curry] is one of the nicest guys” in the league.

As Curry welcomes Dray back, the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year will have to repair a squad that has 19 losses against 17 wins. The sharpshooting guard and the whole squad have desperately missed his screens, playmaking, defense, and above all his leadership. The heart and soul of the team is back but he will have to deal with a lot of disgruntled players. Primarily, he’ll have to rein in his anger to make sure he is out there.

Draymond Green has realized his mistakes

Draymond Green may not have taken the court again if not for Adam Silver. In the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, the atoning athlete revealed how the NBA commissioner had talked him out of retirement. The stellar defender was looking for a premature retirement because he was “feeling miserable”.

He had let his children down and he had also not lived up to Warriors’ GM Joe Lacob’s faith, who gave him a four-year, $100 million extension in the offseason.

Above all, he felt that he had let his decade-plus teammate Stephen Curry down. This feeling was invoked when he saw Stephen A. Smith critiquing the Warriors superstar guard for the lack of leadership.

“This guy[Curry] does everything the right way and yet he’s being torn down because of my actions? It crushed me. That was a tough blow to deal with,” felt the remorseful forward.

Therefore, the onus is now on Green to not engage in physical violence further. The league gave him enough time to think about the incident and his psyche as a veteran in the team. After two suspensions during this season itself, the league will carefully monitor his actions. However, Stephen Curry and Co. will expect him to channel his anger toward increasing the team’s wins.