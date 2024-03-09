“Steph Curry Is the Face of the Franchise”: When Kevin Durant Confessed to Being a Bad Leader

April 30, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Kevin Durant (35) react against the Houston Rockets during the second quarter in game two of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant had a short but successful stint with the Golden State Warriors. Although he was playing in Stephen Curry‘s team, Durant’s reputation and star status kept him on par with the now-4-time NBA champion. KD’s time with the Warriors also made him realize the kind of leader he can be for a franchise. However, during a 2017 interview, he cleared the air on who was the real leader in the Warriors camp and where he stood in that equation.

Durant arrived in San Franciso in 2016 and the very next year it was his time to lift the NBA trophy. The Warriors won consecutive titles in 2017 and 2018. In those two championship runs, KD’s contributions were immense. He averaged 35.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 5 games in the 2017 NBA Finals, as per StatMuse. The following year, he averaged 28.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 7.5 assists, having played 4 games in the NBA Finals, according to StatMuse. However, although he won two Finals MVP awards, KD never considered himself the leader of the pack. In a 2017 interview with GQ, he gave his opinion on leadership.

KD said, “Steph Curry is the face of the franchise, and that helps me out, because I don’t have to. I don’t want to have to be the leader. I’m not a leader. I’m bad at saying, ‘Stand behind me and follow me.’ No. I’m one of those guys that’s just like, ‘Let’s do this sh*t together. Let’s just work everybody together. I don’t mind being on the front line with you, but let’s come and do it together.’ That’s my way of leadership. I’m leading by example.”

Although at the time he refused to be a leader and was happy playing under Curry’s captaincy, KD’s take on being a leader has changed in recent times, especially during his time with Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.

Kevin Durant fired back at Charles Barkley over leadership criticism

KD and Charles Barkley don’t see eye to eye. The two have had several feuds over the years and often go back and forth with one another. Recently, Sir Charles slipped in another jab at the 2-time NBA champion, stating that he doesn’t have what it takes to be a leader. Barkley said, “No disrespect to Kevin. Kevin’s a follower. He’s not a leader. He’s proven that on all of his stops.” So, while KD claims to not be interested in that role, this statement from his nemesis got on his nerves.

Without taking any names, Durant clapped back at the NBA veteran after the All-Star break. KD said, “It’s just part of TV. They needed something to fill a segment up. So, they talk about some negative sh*t.” It was clearly directed at Barkley, only this time KD didn’t mention his name. The 14-time All-Star said that since the critics are not in the gym with him, they should refrain from talking about him.