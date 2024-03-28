“Stephen Curry Grew Up Like You Grew Up”: Shaquille O’Neal Gave His Sons a Reality Check on Chasing NBA Dreams

SPORTS-BKN-THUNDER-MAGIC-OS Shaquille O™Neal smiles during a news conference before his Orlando Magic jersey is retired before the Magic play host to the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Kia Center on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. O™Neal, who played for the Magic early in his professional career, is the first Orlando Magic player to have his jersey retired. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS) Orlando FL – Florida USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xOrlandoxSentinelx 103194691W StephenxM.xDowellx krtphotoslive938701

Making a name in the NBA is a tough task, but when you add the pressure of an iconic last name to the mix, it becomes a different ball game. Several players over the years have had to go through that rigorous process of shedding away the burden and making their presence felt. Recently, Shaquille O’Neal, on ‘The Big Podcast with Shaq’ talked about the lesson he gives to his children, especially the ones who want to follow in his footsteps.

With a Hall of Fame resume and all the money in the world, best believe he is a tough act to follow. Fortunately, there are some references of players who had a popular surname but still managed to rise to the occasion. However, Shaq said that his kids will never enjoy the fruits of his labor without putting in the work. So, the ones pursuing a basketball career will have to do it all on their own, the only thing he will serve them on a silver platter is his wisdom.

“Kobe grew up like you grew up, Steph Curry grew up like you grew up…but the difference between us and them is they overwork.”

Shaq said that Stephen Curry and the late, great Kobe Bryant entered the league as kids of ex-NBA players. He said he tells his kids,

The big fella said that the pressure of a popular last name made these athletes work twice as hard as their peers to be great. So, if Shaq’s kids want to be great, they will also have to devote themself to the craft completely. However, he doesn’t necessarily force them to play basketball, but whatever they want to be in life, they have Shaq’s support.

Shaquille O’Neal’s six kids have chosen different professions

Since Shaq didn’t want them all to play basketball like their old man, they have not disappointed him with their career choices. Shaq’s first-born Taahirah O’Neal, 27, graduated magna cum laude from Oglethorpe University and then went on to work at PepsiCo as a communications associate analyst. Taahirah also opened her firm a few months ago.

His son Myles O’Neal, 26, is interested in the fashion industry and has done modeling gigs for several brands. Myles also likes to tag along with his father for his DJ gigs.

Shareef O’Neal, 24, is religiously following in his father’s footsteps and is currently signed with the G League. His daughter Amirah, 22, and son Shaqir, 20, also have an interest in sport but since they are very young, their career decision is not very concrete. Shaq’s youngest, Me’Arah, 17, is sure that she wants to be an athlete and in November last year she declared her commitment to play for the University of Florida.